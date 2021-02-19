Zaheer Khan and Akash Ambani reveal why Mumbai Indians bought Marco Jansen

Zaheer Khan and Akash Ambani have explained the reasons behind Mumbai Indians buying Marco Jansen at the IPL 2021 Auction on Thursday.

The 20-year-old South African fast bowler was snapped up by the Mumbai Indians at his base price of ₹20 lakh. Zaheer Khan, MI's Director of Cricket Operations, revealed that he expected more franchises to bid for the highly-rated youngster.

“The youngster Marco (Jansen) has been a very highly rated bowler in South Africa. We were actually surprised to see him go at such a low price. We were expecting some more bidding around him,” Zaheer said in a video posted by MI's official Instagram account.

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani added that Quinton de Kock, who represents MI, urged the franchise to buy his compatriot.

"We’ve been having an international scout program put in the place in the last few years like we have had an Indian scout program. This year he was in the Test squad going to Pakistan. We had a quiet word with Quinny (Quinton de Kock) and he said ‘you have to go for him, he is completely ready now’,” Ambani said.

Who is new Mumbai Indians recruit Marco Jansen?

has got great height.

bowls at 140+.

has got variations.

can bat too.

Marco Jansen 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pMfdu8Znmq — Prateek. (@Prateeeex_) February 18, 2021

Marco Jansen is a left-arm fast bowler and a handy lower-order batsman. In addition to playing 12 first-class matches and 13 List A games, he has also featured in four T20s.

Marco Jansen picked up a five-wicket haul on his first-class debut for North West against Eastern Province in the 3-Day Provincial Cup. He now represents the Warriors.

The youngster has made an impressive start to his first-class career, scalping 52 wickets at an average of 20.51, including two five-wicket hauls. On the batting front, he has a couple of half-centuries to his name.

Marco Jansen was a member of South Africa’s Under-19 squad that toured India in 2019. Although he was in the Proteas' Test squad in Pakistan recently, he did not make his international debut.

At Mumbai Indians, Marco Jansen will get a chance to rub shoulders with international pacers such as Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

He will also get an opportunity to learn from former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond, the franchise’s bowling coach.

Did you know?

Marco Jansen and his brother Duan bowled during an Indian net session when the Asian nation toured South Africa in 2018.