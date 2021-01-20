Mumbai Indians retained players list for IPL 2021

As expected, Mumbai Indians have retained most of their squad for IPL 2021. The side looked well settled last year and is widely regarded as the most balanced outfit in the IPL.

However, they have let go of Lasith Malinga and Sherfane Rutherford. Lasith Malinga is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, but opted out of the tournament last year due to personal reasons.

Sherfane Rutherford, on the other hand, didn’t feature for Mumbai Indians last season and has been released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2021.

Dhawal Kulkarni has also been let go, while Mitchell McClenaghan and Nathan Coulter-Nile make away as well, with Mumbai Indians making wholesale changes to their pace attack.

The rest of the side remains the same, with the side having a solid balance of youth and experience. Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, expect Mumbai Indians to be the favorites once again.

Mumbai Indians won their fifth IPL title last year - the most in league history. They will seek to become the first franchise to win three consecutive IPL crowns when the tournament begins later this year.

Retention list of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2021

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare