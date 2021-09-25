IPL 2021: "You have to fight till the last ball. That's what we did" - Chris Morris on incredible win against PBKS

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Chris Morris has admitted the team did not put up a satisfying performance against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous encounter. However, he added that RR fought till the end, which is why they were able to pull off a favorable result against all odds.

RR got the better of PBKS in their previous game, although KL Rahul’s men needed only eight runs to win off the last two overs with as many as eight wickets in hand. Having got out of jail, they now face the fancied Delhi Capitals (DC) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Morris asserted that they will happily take the result of the PBKS game and are looking forward to a much improved showing against DC.

“It was a bit of a roller-coaster. It was a game of two halves I reckon. It was a pretty tough game for us. We did not perform as well as we should have with the bat and the ball. But, at the end of the day, you have to fight till the last ball. That's what we did (against PBKS). Happy with the result. Not very happy with our performance, but you've got to take what you get in these tournaments. So, we will take our points and run,” Morris said in a video posted on IPLT20.com

He admitted that he hasn’t played any cricket between the two halves of the IPL but has been training very hard.

“I have had none (competitive matches). I have been in a full pre-season at home. A lot of the guys have been training quite hard. We are obviously lucky to have some international players, who have been playing some cricket. So they are coming in with some form. But a lot of us haven’t played. As you saw in the last game, there was a lot of rustiness, especially on the field. At the end of the day, you’ve got to shake it off as quickly as you can and crack on with the game. Hopefully, the guys will play better today,” the 34-year-old added.

Morris, who has not been picked in the playing XI for the clash against DC, has claimed 14 wickets in eight matches in IPL 2021 at a strike rate of 12.85 and an economy rate of 9.03.

“Last game the reddest and sweatiest I have ever been in my life” - Chris Morris

Apart from the competitive nature of the IPL, players are also having to deal with energy-sapping conditions in the UAE. Admitting things are not easy, Morris added that, as professionals, it is part of the game.

“It is pretty warm (in the UAE). In the last game, it was the reddest and sweatiest I have ever been in my life. We did some training this week to combat that. We run around with wet balls, wet arms as much as we can in the nets. At the end of the day, we are all professionals, so we have to switch on and crack on,” the South African all-rounder asserted.

Morris was taken for 47 runs in his four overs against PBKS and failed to claim a wicket as well.

