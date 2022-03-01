IPL 2022: 3 batters who can make the most use of Jason Roy’s absence

Citing bubble-fatigue, star England opener Jason Roy has pulled out of IPL 2022, scheduled to commence on 26 March. Roy was acquired by Gujarat Titans at his base price of ₹2 crore at the mega auction last month.

The 31-year-old batter took to social media today to affirm his decision to skip the upcoming tournament. Roy also stated that he will cheer for the Titans even though he won't be able to play.

While Jason Roy's unavailability will be a massive blow to the franchise, it will open doors for other cricketers in the squad to make the most of the opportunity.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who can make the most use of Jason Roy’s absence.

The Australian has been in the news ever since he won the semifinal game against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, taking Shaheen Afridi to the cleaners.

As he continued his dream run with the bat, Wade was roped in by the Gujarat Titans in the dying seconds of the auction for ₹2.4 crore.

Jason Roy's injury might be a blessing in disguise for the 34-year-old cricketer. The southpaw might be slotted in as an opener and Wade will relish the opportunity.

A good IPL 2022 will mean Matthew Wade can confirm his berth in Australia's T20 World Cup squad, which is due to take place later this year.

A domestic veteran, Gurkeerat Singh has earlier represented Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings), Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 31-year-old cricketer could be a good bet to take the opener's slot in the absence of Jason Roy. A stylish right-handed batter, Gurkeerat has the ability to bat according to the situation.

His strike rate in 32 IPL innings is 121 and this suggests that he could be a batter around whom other strokemakers can play their natural game. Gurkeerat can also press the gears as and when needed.

He has been in decent form on the domestic circuit, playing for Punjab. A good IPL can certainly revive his chances of adding more games to the three ODIs he has already played for India.

#1 Abhinav Manohar

Abhinav Manohar had to endure a lot of hardships in his career before making his debut for Karnataka at the age of 27 last year.

He smoked a 49-ball 70, including two fours and six sixes, against Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy that has almost changed his life. Although Karnataka lost the final to Tamil Nadu, Manohar was impressive enough to bag an IPL contract.

He was acquired by Gujarat Titans for ₹2.6 crore, 13 times more than his base price after an intense bidding war.

While Manohar is best-suited to bat in the middle-order, he will be relishing the opportunity to bat anywhere and showcase his talent. He has the game and the technique to bat in the top-order and if promoted, it could be a career-changing decision for the cricketer.

