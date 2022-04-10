IPL 2022: 3 batters who can score most runs in the KKR vs DC encounter 

Table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to battle against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 19 of the ongoing IPL 2022. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai today (April 10).

Led by Shreyas Iyer, KKR will step onto the ground on the back of a thundering win over the Mumbai Indians. They chased down a total of 161 runs with four overs remaining, courtesy of one heck of an innings from Pat Cummins. With just one defeat in four matches, KKR are leading the points table.

Delhi, on the other hand, started their campaign strongly before facing two consecutive defeats in their last two fixtures. While the availability of Mitchell Marsh is still precarious, the Pant-led side have been bolstered by the addition of David Warner and Anrich Nortje.

Despite the fact that they didn't do much in their previous game, the duo have a reputation for being match-winners on their days.

Both KKR and DC have some quality batters on their roster to take advantage of the conditions at Brabourne that have assisted batters this season. Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, and Andre Russell are a few batters to watch out for today.

On that note, let's take a look at the three batters who might lead the run-scoring charts in today's evening fixture between KKR and DC.

#3. Andre Russell (KKR)

Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell has looked as dangerous as ever in IPL 2022. After smashing a few hits against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he played a thunderous knock of 71* off 30 against the Punjab Kings.

The 33-year old has already smashed 12 sixes so far this season and is currently KKR's highest run-getter in IPL 2022. Moreover, his last six innings against the Delhi-based franchise have been: 45*, 13, 45, 62, 44 and 41. All this points to him being a major threat for DC in this IPL 2022 match.

#2. Prithvi Shaw (DC)

Following some brisk starts early on in the IPL 2022 season, Prithvi Shaw came into his own during his team's last match, against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The flamboyant batter smacked the LSG bowlers to all corners of the park and gave his side an incredible start. Shaw scored a 34-ball 61, which included 9 boundaries and 2 sixes.

With Warner now being his opening partner, Shaw will look to continue his performance from the last game and form a blazing partnership with the Australian.

KKR, on the other hand, need to be extra cautious against Shaw as he possesses some exceptional numbers against the Men in Purple. In just six games against the Bengal-based side, the DC opener has scored 341 runs at an impressive average of 56.8 and a strike rate of 170.5.

#1. Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)

In the first three games of IPL 2022, Venkatesh Iyer did not have the best of experience with the bat. Talks started to mount about his form before he brushed aside all critics with his valuable unbeaten fifty against MI.

Iyer built his innings brilliantly on a challenging pitch where the other hitters struggled to time the ball. He took the odd risk at times and scored 50 runs off 41 balls with 6 fours and a six. While he may have looked a bit scratchy himself, runs under the belt boosts a batters confidence significantly.

As an opener, the left-hander will fancy his chances against DC's new-ball bowlers as they have picked up just one wicket inside the powerplay this season. Moreover, the last time these two teams met in Sharjah in 2021, Iyer was adjudged the player of the match for his match-winning 55 off 41.

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Akshay Saraswat