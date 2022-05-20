IPL 2022: 3 batters who have excellent records against 2 different franchises of the same state

The Indian Premier League (IPL) began in 2008 with franchises from eight different cities vying for the title. Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Mohali were the first eight cities to get their own teams in the league.

Three seasons later, the BCCI added two more teams - Pune and Kochi - to the competition. However, after three more seasons, the number of teams came down to eight again while the Hyderabad-based franchise also underwent a change.

In 2016, the BCCI suspended Chennai and Jaipur for two years, leading to new franchises from Pune and Rajkot. Once the original franchises returned, the new teams were disbanded. In 2022, the BCCI introduced two new teams again, with Ahmedabad and Lucknow being the base cities.

Due to the aforementioned changes, there have been multiple franchises representing the same state in the Indian Premier League. Incidentally, the following three batters managed to score big against different franchises from the state:

#1 Virat Kohli - Gujarat's IPL teams

Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in the history of the Indian Premier League. He has a good record against most franchises, but while facing teams from Gujarat, Kohli always brings his 'A' game to the table.

Kohli is the leading run-scorer among all players against the Gujarat Titans. Although fans have labeled IPL 2022 as the worst season of Kohli's career, he still managed 131 runs in two innings against the Ahmedabad-based franchise. The right-handed batter scored two half-centuries in two matches, batting at an average of 65.50.

Speaking of his record against the Gujarat Lions, Kohli aggregated 283 runs in five innings, smashing two centuries and one 50. He scored his maiden Indian Premier League century against the Lions in 2016.

#2 AB de Villiers - Maharashtra's Indian Premier League teams

Virat Kohli's former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers loved to bat against Maharashtra's Indian Premier League teams. The former RCB star scored 116 runs in four matches, including an 83-run knock against Rising Pune Supergiant.

Playing against the Pune Warriors, de Villiers scored 149 runs in five innings at an average of 74.50. His strike rate in those five outings was 215.94, whereas against Mumbai Indians, de Villiers scored 785 runs in 24 innings, recording one ton and four half-centuries.

#3 Suresh Raina - Telangana's Indian Premier League teams

Popularly known as 'Mr. IPL', Suresh Raina had a great record against the two Indian Premier League teams representing the city of Hyderabad. Against the Deccan Chargers (DC), he scored 310 runs in 10 innings, registering three half-centuries. He ended up being the fifth-highest run-scorer against DC.

In 19 matches against SunRisers Hyderabad, Raina amassed 453 runs at a strike rate of 138.95, with his highest score being 99*. Raina could have scored more runs against SRH, but the left-handed batter went unsold at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. He now works as a commentator for Star Sports.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee