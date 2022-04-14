IPL 2022: 3 batters who might score the most runs in the RR vs GT game 

In what offers to be a gripping contest, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 24th match of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, April 14.

Both teams have won three out of their four matches so far but have a difference of 0.854 in their Net Run Rates. While RR are atop the standings, the Hardik Pandya-led side are fifth in the points table.

GT's batting unit looks a bit thin on paper as compared to RR. The contributions from Gujarat's overseas batting contingent have been few and far between. Interestingly, while the Royals boast the highest six-hitting ratio (11.5 per match) in IPL 2022, the Titans hit the fewest sixes (four per match) among all 10 IPL 2022 teams.

On that note, here are the three batters who can pile up the most runs in the RR vs GT encounter tonight.

#3 Shimron Hetmyer (RR)

Shimron Hetmyer has been in fine form for the Royals in IPL 2022. Coming in to bat at no. 5, the southpaw has shown his finishing abilities this season. Having been dismissed just twice so far, Hetmyer's scores read - 59*, 42*, 35 and 32.

Moreover, the Guyana-born batter has scored the most runs in death overs this season - 131 runs, including 13 sixes, in four outings at a phenomenal strike rate of 262. He will aim to continue his red-hot form against GT's impressive bowling lineup tonight.

#2 Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill has looked at the peak of his powers in IPL 2022, scoring 187 runs in four games at an average of 46.75.

While his opening partner Matthew Wade hasn't been in the best of form, Gill has batted remarkably well to spearhead GT's batting unit. The 22-year-old has been critical to his team's early success in their debut season.

RR bowlers will look to get Gill early on and put GT under pressure. However, the flamboyant right-hander will be eyeing to continue his impressive run of form.

#1 Hardik Pandya (GT)

After a mediocre IPL 2021 season with the Mumbai Indians (MI), Hardik Pandya is well and truly back in form, albeit in Gujarat colors. The all-rounder appears to have got his bowling rhythm back as well, picking up a wicket in each of his last three outings.

On the batting front, the GT skipper has taken up the No. 4 slot and is eager to play as many balls as possible. The 28-year old is the second-highest run-getter for GT so far, amassing 141 runs in four matches.

His confidence was certainly boosted following his first half-century of the season in GT's previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). With the help of four boundaries and a solitary maximum, the right-hander remained unbeaten at 50 off 42 balls. Unfortunately, Hyderabad won the game, handing Gujarat their first loss of IPL 2022.

Hardik has an excellent record against the Royals. In the seven innings that he has batted against the inaugural champions, the 28-year-old has remained unbeaten on four occasions, scoring 186 runs at a strike rate of 195.79.

Edited by Samya Majumdar