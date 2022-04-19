IPL 2022: 3 batters who might score the most runs in today's LSG vs RCB fixture 

The two teams in the top half of the points table, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to lock horns in Match 31 of the ongoing IPL 2022. As per the , the encounter will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today (April 19).

Both sides come into the game after posting high totals in their previous matches. While LSG smacked 199 runs against the Mumbai Indians (MI), RCB scored 69 runs in their last 24 balls against Delhi Capitals and put up a total of 189.

With that being said, both Lucknow and Bangalore will once again pin their hopes on their explosive batters to make their mark tonight. Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul and Quinton de Knock are some gripping batters to watch out for in tonight's clash.

On that note, here are three batters who might score the most runs in match 31 of the IPL 2022.

#3. Dinesh Karthik (RCB)

Probably the best Indian batter in IPL 2022 so far, Dinesh Karthik has taken his game to the next level since returning to RCB. He has single-handedly dug his side out of difficult situations this season.

The leading RCB run-getter has smashed 197 runs in six outings. While getting out just once so far this season, Karthik's outrageous average of 197 and a strike rate of 209.5 is the best in the league so far.

The 36-year-old will again fancy his chances against the LSG bowlers, who have leaked 11.8 runs per over in death overs this season (the second-worst rate after MI).

#2. Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Following his arrival at RCB, Glenn Maxwell has bolstered the team's middle-order. The Big Show has looked in great touch with the bat, scoring 26 (11) and 55 (34) in two recent outings.

The Australian was the leading run-getter in his first season for the Bangalore-based franchise, scoring 513 runs in 14 games at an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 144.10.

Moreover, his 367 runs at a strike rate of 163.81 and an average of 46.5 against spin since 2021 indicate that he has shrugged off his supposed weakness against the slower bowlers as well.

#1. KL Rahul (LSG)

Fresh from his superlative knock of 103* runs off 60 balls against Mumbai Indians, KL Rahul will aim to continue his red-hot form today. The Karnataka batter has amassed 451 runs in his last eight outings at an average of 90.20 and a strike rate of 151.85 against his former franchise.

With such extraordinary numbers and eloquent form to back it up, the LSG skipper would love to extend his tally against RCB and help his team grab two more points tonight.

