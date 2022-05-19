IPL 2022: 3 best Josh Hazlewood spells in the league

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 67 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game will take place in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

GT have not only qualified for the playoffs, but have also confirmed their place in the top two positions in the table. RCB have a mountain to climb as not only do they need to win big, but they also hope that other results fall their way to qualify for the playoffs this season. Gujarat won the match by six wickets the last time the two sides met each other.

Former Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been poor with the bat this season. Other batters like Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, and Dinesh Karthik have been magnificent for RCB. Bowlers like Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel have done an excellent job as well. Another bowler who has been brilliant for the Bangalore-based side is Josh Hazlewood.

The Australian pacer has picked up 13 wickets in nine games at an economy of 7.8. He is now one victim shy of earning 100 scalps in T20 cricket. On that note, let's take a look at the Aussie pacer's top three bowling spells in the Indian Premier League.

#1 3/24 - CSK vs SRH in IPL 2021

England v Australia - ICC Champions Trophy

Hazlewood was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad last season. He had a brilliant outing against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Batting first, Hyderabad opener Jason Roy and Wriddhiman Saha came out in the middle. Hazlewood made short work of Roy before coming back later to remove Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad.

His spell of 24/3 restricted the Orange Army to 134/7 in 20 overs. CSK chased down the target with ease and won the match by six wickets. Hazlewood was adjudged the man of the match.

#2 3/28 - RCB vs DC in IPL 2022

Australia v India: 3rd Test: Day 3

RCB took on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 27 of the 2022 Indian Premier League. DC won the toss and elected to field.

Bangalore scored 189 courtesy of meaningful knocks from Dinesh Karthik and Glen Maxwell. Delhi made a bright start but Mohammad Siraj and Hasaranga took care of the top order. Rovman Powell, however, was still in the middle and posed a potential threat to RCB.

Hazlewood took charge by dismissing Powell and followed it up with the scalps of Lalit Yadav and Shardul Thakur. DC ended up losing the match by 16 runs.

#3 4/25 - RCB vs LSG in IPL 2022

Australia T20 Cricket Team Training Session

In the 31st match against LSG, Hazlewood picked up his career-best figures of 25/4. Batting first, RCB scored 181 runs, courtesy of Du Plessis' knock of 96.

In response, Hazlewood made the difference for RCB. He removed Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Ayush Badoni and Marcus Stoinis to help his team win the match by 18 runs.

Edited by Diptanil Roy