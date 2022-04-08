IPL 2022: 3 best matches between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday in a match that will be extremely crucial for both sides. Led by Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai Super Kings have not been able to get off the mark in the IPL this season. Their bowling has looked ineffective so far, which has cost them dearly in their first three matches. Apart from this, the yellow brigade would also want their usual suspects in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja to step up and make their presence felt.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, too, have not had the best of starts this IPL season. After being hammered by the Rajasthan Royals in the first match, they looked better against the Lucknow Super Giants, and there were a few positives from that loss.

On that note, we will take a look at the best matches between CSK and SRH in the IPL over the years.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 7 runs in Dubai in IPL 2020

Priyam Garg showed his class in 2020 (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

Back in 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad took on Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. SRH won the toss and elected to bat first. They lost their first four wickets for just 69 runs. SRH were in a spot of bother when young Priyam Garg stepped up and played a crucial knock of 51 off 26 balls to guide the team to 164/5 in 20 overs.

In response, the Chennai Super Kings too did not get off to an enterprising start, losing their first four wickets for just 42 runs. Despite a crucial partnership between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai Super Kings fell short by seven runs in a thrilling match that went down to the last over.

#2 Chennai Super Kings won by 4 runs in Hyderabad in 2018

Despite Kane Williamson's brilliance, CSK restricted SRH (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

Back in 2018, Chennai Super Kings took on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. Captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first. Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis walked back when the score read just 32. However, the innings was powered by Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni as CSK ended with 182/3 in their 20 overs.

In response, SRH got off to a disastrous start as they lost three wickets for 22 runs. However, captain Kane Williamson stood tall and played the perfect T20 innings of 84 runs, courtesy of which, SRH stayed in the game. Yusuf Pathan was superb as well, with a blitzkrieg innings of 45 off 27 balls, but CSK stopped them four runs short.

#1 Chennai Super Kings won by 2 wickets in Mumbai in 2018

Faf du Plessis steered his side over the line back in 2018 (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

In the first qualifier that took place in Mumbai, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first. SRH could never get off the blocks and there was no momentum in their entire innings. They were ultimately restricted to 139/7 in their 20 overs.

The track proved to be a tricky one as Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul reduced CSK to 62/6. Shardul Thakur kept his calm and along with Faf du Plessis (67*), he dragged his side over the line as CSK clinched the match by two wickets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee