IPL 2022: 3 best Mayank Agarwal knocks for the Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Mayank Agarwal will be the skipper of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2022. The announcement was made by the franchise on social media and the it was the perfect decision for the franchise following a productive IPL 2022 auction.

The opening batter has been a journeyman in the IPL, playing first for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), followed by stints with the Delhi Capitals and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant.

He was acquired by PBKS in 2018 and has been a vital cog in the side ever since. With KL Rahul now leading a new franchise in Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the captaincy card was given to Agarwal, who will lead the side for a complete season.

Ahead of the start of the marquee tournament, here's a look back at some of his best knocks for the franchise.

#1 2020: PBKS vs DC | Mayank Agarwal's 60-ball-89

It was the second IPL game in the middle of a ravaging pandemic, and Mayank Agarwal lit up the Dubai International Stadium with a belligerent 60-ball-89 against the Delhi Capitals.

His knock was studded with seven fours and four sixes as he helped the side tie the game, only for PBKS to lose in the super over. Chasing 157, the side lost wickets in a heap even as Agarwal counter-attacked before falling close to the innings.

#2 2020: PBKS vs RR | Slams a 50-ball-106

His good run continued into the season as he slammed a breezy century in just 50 deliveries. His 183-run stand with fellow mate KL Rahul (69 off 54) saw the side post a mammoth 223 for 2 in their 20 overs.

The result was an utter disappointment, though, as Sanju Samson saw the Royals home with a 42-ball-85. Adding insult to injury was Rahul Tewatia with his 31-ball-53 that saw him pummel five sixes on the trot.

#3 2021: PBKS vs DC | 99* off 58 as a stand-in skipper

Mayank Agarwal blitzed an unbeaten 58-ball-99* studded with eight fours and four sixes in the final match Punjab played before the tournament hit pause due to the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

With KL Rahul ruled out due to acute appendicitis, he also took over the captaincy for the Punjab Kings and led from the front with a knock against Delhi that unfortunately went in vain.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava