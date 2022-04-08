IPL 2022: 3 bowlers who can pick most wickets in the PBKS vs GT match 

After grabbing four points each, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to face off against each other in Match 16 of the IPL 2022. The high-octane clash will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai today (April 7).

The encounter will prove to be an exciting affair as one side will be power-packed with explosive batters, while the other side will have the precision of some match-winning bowlers.

As far as both sides' bowling is concerned, Gujarat looks slightly stronger on paper. However, with the kind of season Rahul Chahar is having, it has had a telling effect on the PBKS bowling capacity. Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar are some key bowlers to watch out for tonight.

On that note, here's a look at three bowlers who could grab the most wickets in today's key clash between PBKS and GT.

#3. Mohammed Shami (GT)

Arguably India's best seam bowler, Mohammed Shami got off to a flying start with GT in the very first game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He rattled the LSG top-order and delivered perhaps the most fiesty spell of the competition.

Shami, who has five scalps in two games, is the highest wicket-taker for his franchise so far. He will be eyeing to add to his tally and will surely fancy his chances, especially against out-of-form PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal. It will be worth the wait to see Shami against his former franchise.

#2. Rahul Chahar (PBKS)

Since his switch from the Mumbai Indians to PBKS, Rahul Chahar has taken his game to the next level with his performances. The wily leg-spinner has been predominantly successful in the middle overs, using his guile to his team's advantage.

In three innings so far, Chahar has picked up as many as seven wickets at a strike rate of just 12. His economy of 5 is the second-best in the league so far, while his average of 10 reflects how impactful he has been.

The 22-year old will enjoy bowling against an unproven and pregnable Gujarat middle-order.

#1. Rashid Khan (GT)

In his two games with his new franchise so far, Rashid Khan is still yet to set the stage on fire. The former SRH spinner has recorded the figures of 1/27 and 1/30 against LSG and DC, respectively.

Still only 23 and one of the best white-ball spinners going around, Rashid has sparkling numbers against the Punjab-based unit. In 10 games, the leg-spinner has picked up 18 wickets at an excellent economy of 5.8 and an average of under 13 against PBKS. With such underlying numbers and his knack of bowling offensively against explosive batters, one can expect Khan to be amongst wickets today.

Edited by Diptanil Roy