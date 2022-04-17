IPL 2022: 3 bowlers who might pick up the most wickets in today's GT vs CSK encounter 

The Match 29 of the IPL 2022 will see a clash between the two sides with first-time captains Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. While debutant Gujarat Titans (GT) are the current table-toppers in the league, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have found it difficult so far. The two sides will face each other on Sunday, April 17 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

On paper, both sides appear to have contrasting bowling units. The defending champions have struggled with the unavailability of Deepak Chahar, who has now been ruled out of the tournament. GT have an assortment of match-winning bowlers, including Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan.

With that being said, let's look at three bowlers who might lead the bowling charts in the clash between GT and CSK.

Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana endured an ordinary outing in his debut game, going wicketless against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, he made an instant comeback and was the pick of the bowlers in the Super Kings' last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The 21-year old picked up four scalps for 33 and didn't allow RCB to rally back in the game.

In T20s, Theekshana has taken 18 wickets in the powerplay in 26 innings, at an incredible economy of 6.83, since 2021. The Lankan mystery spinner will be eyeing to spin a web around GT batters as well.

Dwayne Bravo, who is 38 years old, is progressing like fine wine. He is enjoying an impeccable 2022 and is yet to go wicketless in a match.

His habit of scalping crucial wickets at key junctures has made him the leading CSK wicket-taker so far, with seven wickets in five outings. As always, the Caribbean all-rounder took up the responsibility of bowling crucial overs against RCB. He picked up the all-important wicket of the in-form Dinesh Karthik.

The experienced veteran is once again expected to do well and add more wickets to his tally in the upcoming fixture.

#1. Lockie Ferguson (GT)

In the blues of Gujarat, Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson has developed an unstoppable alliance with Mohammed Shami. Whilst Shami specializes in bowling seam-up deliveries early in the innings, Ferguson threatens the batters with his sheer pace and precision yorkers in the middle and end overs.

He will enter the game against CSK on the back of a sensational showing against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Ferguson blew away RR batters with 3 for 23 in four overs in a high scoring game.

The current leading wicket-taker for the Titans, Ferguson has enjoyed bowling at the MCA Stadium. In the two games he has played in Pune, the speedster has taken six wickets at an average of 5.83 and an economy of 4.38.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit