IPL 2022: 3 bowlers who might pick up the most wickets in today's PBKS vs CSK game

Match 38 of the IPL 2022 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). As per the , the high-profile encounter will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today (April 25).

Both sides have played seven matches each and are languishing at 8th (PBKS) and 9th (CSK) in the points table. However, while PBKS were completely outplayed in their last game against Delhi, Chennai won a crunch tie against their rivals Mumbai Indians (MI).

As far as their bowling is concerned, both PBKS and CSK have a mix of experienced bowlers along with a few young players. The CSK bowlers hit the right lengths and executed their plans properly against Mumbai. PBKS bowlers, on the other hand, were taken to the cleaners by Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner.

With both PBKS and CSK eyeing two vital points, the onus will be on the bowlers to deliver for their respective sides tonight.

On that note, let's look at the three bowlers who might pick up the most wickets in the game:

#3. Dwaine Pretorius (CSK)

Replacing Chris Jordan, who was expensive in his outings, Dwaine Pretorius has done a wonderful job in his debut IPL season so far. Although the South African has only played thrice this season, he has contributed in all three facets, including a match-winning cameo against MI.

In three outings, Pretorius has picked up four wickets at an impressive average of 19 and an economy of 7.8.

Since the start of 2021, Pretorius has been in impeccable bowling form in the T20s, picking up 13 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 15.69.

#2. Rahul Chahar (PBKS)

Rahul Chahar is the Kings' highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2022. In seven games, the leg-spinner has picked up ten scalps with a brilliant economy of 7.3.

Chahar has been an attacking option for his side in the middle-overs and will certainly give CSK batters a tough time if there is some amount of grip for the spinners.

The Chennai-based franchise is one of Chahar's favorite franchises to play against. In nine games, the 22-year-old has picked up as many wickets at an economy of 5.79. Moreover, Chahar returned with figures of 3 for 25 the last time he played against the Super Kings.

#1. Dwayne Bravo (CSK)

Dwayne Bravo has been outstanding when it comes to bowling tough overs for his team. The Caribbean all-rounder continues to deliver despite the fact that he will be 39 in a few months' time.

Bravo is so far the leading wicket-taker for the Super Kings this season, with 12 wickets in seven outings. The former Purple Cap winner loves bowling at the Wankhede Stadium. In 17 IPL games, Bravo has picked up 24 wickets at a strike rate of 15 and will look to add more in tonight's fixture.

