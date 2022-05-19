IPL 2022: 3 bowlers who might pick up the most wickets in today's RCB vs GT fixture 

Match 67 of the ongoing IPL 2022 will be played between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today (May 19).

The match will be crucial for Bangalore as their qualification to the playoffs hangs by a thread. They need to win by a handsome margin against the in-form Gujarat and will also be hoping Delhi lose their last league fixture.

GT, on the other hand, have already booked their place in Qualifier 1. They will look to end their league phase with another confidence-boosting victory.

As far as the bowlers are concerned, GT have perhaps the best bowling attack in the tournament. RCB, too, have a decent-looking bowling unit. However, the Challengers' bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Punjab batters in their previous fixture.

On that note, we take a look at the three bowlers who might lead the wicket-taking charts in today's RCB vs GT game.

Although he hasn't been able to replicate his last season's one-of-a-kind run, Harshal Patel has still done his job alright this campaign. The Haryana all-rounder has been economical for the Bangalore franchise and has delivered at crucial junctures for them.

In 12 games this year, Patel has had 18 scalps at an economy of just 7.7. He will enter the game with high confidence as he will be fresh from his spell of 4-34 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Mohammad Shami is enjoying one of his best campaigns in his debut season with Gujarat. The speedster has been a vital cog in GT's success, picking up 18 scalps in 13 outings - the most by any GT bowler.

RCB batters should be wary of Shami's threat since he has a love affair with Wankhede Stadium, as evident from his eight wickets in three games this year. Moreover, since 2019, he has never gone wicketless against Royal Challengers, taking 10 wickets in seven games.

Wanindu Hasaranga showed his class and put up a strong fight when Yuzvendra Chahal was cruising as the lone contender for the Purple Cap.

The Sri Lankan spin wizard is the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 23 wickets in 13 games at an economy of 7.48, just one wicket short of Chahal. Hasaranga has spun a web around opposition batters and has a vicious googly in his repertoire.

The last time he played at this venue, he finished with figures of 4-1-18-5 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and will hope to replicate the same in tonight's match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee