IPL 2022: 3 captaincy options for Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have ticked almost all the boxes in terms of preparations for IPL 2022.

They have built a well-rounded squad, rich with experienced power-hitters and specialist bowlers. PBKS have gleaned some young players who could be the franchise's future and have an experienced coaching set-up in place as well.

All they need now is someone who can convert these attributes into results on the field via a strong captain.

Below, we discuss three options who can jump on the saddle and perhaps even take Punjab Kings to their elusive maiden IPL title.

#1 Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal is the most obvious captaincy choice for Punjab Kings. He was their first retention (for ₹12 crore) and despite his not-too-ilustrious T20I career, remained their most expensive employee after the IPL 2022 Auction. More importantly, he knows how the franchise works both on and off the field.

With the bat, he has scored over 400 runs at an average of around 40 and a strike rate of 140-plus in each of the last two seasons. He's one of their main batters at the top of the order, and in the solitary game last season where he stood in for KL Rahul as PBKS captain, he showed the ability to lead from the front.

There's just one thing going against him - he doesn't have much to back him in terms of experience in terms of leading a high-level team. If the Punjab Kings can live with that, Agarwal will likely wear the captain's armband in IPL 2022.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is not only senior to Agarwal in terms of his international career, but also has substantial experience of leading Delhi in domestic tournaments and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL. He has captained in 16 IPL games overall, tasting success in seven and losing nine with a win percentage of 43.75.

He has also been a more prolific run-scorer than Agarwal in the recent years, with his lowest aggregate since IPL 2016 being 479. Last year, opening the batting for the Delhi Capitals, Dhawan scored 587 runs from 16 games at an average of 39.13.

Being a Punjabi, the 36-year-old also sits with the bonafide character of the franchise - something which most past leaders have lacked. Even if the owners don't see him as a long-term leader, Dhawan could be a short-term solution, helping the team groom Agarwal or someone else as the next captain.

#3 Kagiso Rabada

If for some reason the Punjab Kings don't find the above two fit for the role or fail to convince them to take it up, they can look at South African pacer Kagiso Rabada.

It would be a complete left-field call for the 26-year-old, who doesn't have much to show in terms of captaincy stats. But after Dhawan and Agarwal, he's the most experienced member of the squad and also the leader of the bowling attack.

He didn't have a great IPL 2021 campaign, but his overall numbers in the tournament are still better than most - 76 wickets from 50 matches at an average of 20.53 and a strike rate of 15. Whichever team he plays for, he emerges as the biggest game-changer with his ability to create uplifting moments out of nothing with his bowling intensity.

Even if they don't put him at the helm, the management could consider handing him the vice-captaincy. The extra responsibility might push him to level up his game, which should be just enough for Punjab Kings to have a crack at the trophy.

Edited by Samya Majumdar