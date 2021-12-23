3 failed opening combinations for RCB in the IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are one of the most followed IPL franchises in the world and have been host to a bunch of superstars over the years.

The Bangalore franchise has seen some of the greatest T20 stars play for their side, with the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli, of course.

The abundance of quality players has not necessarily guaranteed them any success, however, as they still look to bag their elusive maiden IPL title. Consequently, RCB have made a few blunders along their 14-year journey.

On that note, we take a look at three opening combinations for RCB that haven't worked out as planned.

#3 Tillakaratne Dilshan and Mayank Agarwal

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets A fighter, entertainer and invaluable team man, Dilshan you will be missed! Wish you all the best in retirement! A fighter, entertainer and invaluable team man, Dilshan you will be missed! Wish you all the best in retirement! https://t.co/FCxg8p8H74

Blending experience and youth at the top of the order was a bit of a trend back in the IPL 2011 season. RCB opted for nothing different. With the vastly experienced Tillakaratne Dilshan alongside a 20-year old Mayank Agarwal, RCB attempted to find a recipe for success.

However, the two failed to make any sort of impact in the four matches they opened together in. The two averaged just 4 runs as a partnership and Mayank was soon replaced by Chris Gayle as RCB tinkered around, struggling to find the right balance for their side.

#2 Chris Gayle and Parthiv Patel

Chris Gayle and Parthiv Patel. (Courtesy:Sportzpics).

Chris Gayle was one of the big names that played for RCB for a number of seasons. While the Universe Boss blew hot and cold on some occasions, RCB chopped and changed around to strike the right balance at the top of the order.

When Parthiv Patel joined the big Jamaican batter at the top of the order, RCB hoped for some consistency from their openers. While Gayle was left to play his natural game, Parthiv was expected to play second fiddle from the other end and produce some of the goods himself.

However, the two only averaged a touch over 19 in the seven games they batted together at the top of the order. The franchise was once again left to find quick solutions in the middle of the season.

Expectations were at an all-time high when RCB opted to open with two explosive batters in Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum. While the Kiwi was past his prime when he came to Bangalore, de Kock was a young dynamic player who had already shown plenty of promise.

However, things didn't work out as planned. McCullum scored only 127 runs in 6 innings at an average of 21.17 that year before finding himself out of favor, while de Kock met the same fate.

The two dynamic openers batted together four times, averaging 22.50 and stringing together just one fifty-plus stand along the way. RCB would have hoped that these two openers could lay the platform for the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers but they never achieved the desired results.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee