IPL 2022: 3 franchises that will target Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi joined the Chennai Super Kings in 2018. He has not had a groundbreaking Indian Premier League (IPL) season so far. The South African pacer picked up five wickets in three games in the recently concluded IPL season.

He was let go off by CSK earlier this year. However, if he manages to have a good tour against India, he might find a new buyer in the IPL 2022 auction.

Ngidi started the first Test on a bright note by bagging all three Indian wickets to fall on Day 1. He dismissed Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.

Ngidi has played 14 games in total in the IPL and picked up 25 wickets overall. He might be a breakout star in the upcoming IPL seasons. On that note, let's take a look at three teams who can add the South African seamer to their squad.

#3 Punjab Kings

Ngidi's pace makes him a robust addition to any side. Punjab could do with a bowler like him as it will help them attack the opposition in the opening overs. He is also likely to get an extended run of games in Punjab, something that will help him find a better rhythm in the IPL.

#2 Ahmedabad or Lucknow

A blend of experience and youth will be on the minds of both new franchises as they head into the IPL 2022 Auction. Ngidi will probably see a paddle battle between both sides as they look to build a team that's a title contender right from the first game.

#1 Rajasthan Royals

Also Read Article Continues below

Rajasthan will be one of the teams that was left in tatters as far as their bowling was concerned in IPL 2021. The absence of Jofra Archer and a quality pacer saw the side suffer last season. Ngidi, with his variations can be a valuable addition for Rajasthan.

Edited by Diptanil Roy