IPL 2022: 3 Gujarat Titans players who were successful and 2 who flopped this season 

The Gujarat Titans (GT) scripted history after beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets to win the coveted IPL trophy on Sunday. They became the first franchise after the inaugural edition to lift the title in their very first year in the competition.

The Titans, who dominated the tournament from the word go, did not have many believers in the lead-up to the cash-rich tournament. The debutants, however, punched above their weight and functioned like a well-oiled unit.

They began their season by being the most in-form team in the competition, winning eight of their first nine fixtures. However, they saw a small dip in their last five league games where they lost three and won only two.

Having finished as table-toppers in the league stage, Gujarat faced Rajasthan in Qualifier 1 in Kolkata. The Hardik Pandya-led unit overcame the RR threat and became the first team to seal a berth in the finals. They once again beat the Royals in the finals to become only the third IPL franchise to have won an IPL title after finishing first in the league stage.

The main highlight of GT's triumphant season was how a range of individuals put their hands up in different situations for them. However, not all players had a prosperous campaign with their performances for GT. While some players took the onus to deliver for the Titans, a few couldn't contribute to the side's historic title run.

On that note, let's take a look at three GT players who were successful and a couple of players who flopped during IPL 2022.

#5. Hit - Mohammed Shami

He was picking big wickets in powerplays, bowling economically and putting the opposition on the backfoot.

Some of his New ball spells were just unplayable.

And he was the leading wicket taker for GT in Mohammed Shami was the best bowler with the new ball for GT.He was picking big wickets in powerplays, bowling economically and putting the opposition on the backfoot.Some of his New ball spells were just unplayable.And he was the leading wicket taker for GT in #IPL2022 Mohammed Shami was the best bowler with the new ball for GT.He was picking big wickets in powerplays, bowling economically and putting the opposition on the backfoot. Some of his New ball spells were just unplayable. And he was the leading wicket taker for GT in #IPL2022. https://t.co/h0NipsJDhi

Perhaps one of the best all-format pacers going around at the moment, Mohammed Shami enjoyed his joint-best IPL campaign in his debut season with the Titans.

The Bengal-born speedster set the tone for GT right from the very first ball as he dismissed KL Rahul for a golden duck in the first match. Shami completed the full circle by shackling the stumps of Riyan Parag on GT's ultimate delivery of the season. In between those two deliveries, the right-armer took 20 wickets in total at an economy of 8.

With 11 scalps in the powerplay this year (joint-most by a bowler), Shami's contributions with the new ball always led the way for GT.

#4. Flop - Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar had a tough IPL 2022 campaign [P.C: IPLT20]

4, 13, 2 and 0 - those were the scores of Vijay Shankar while batting at No. 3 for Gujarat this season. The Tamil Nadu-born all-rounder was horrendously out of form in IPL 2022 after GT got picked up for ₹1.40 crores at the mega auction.

After scoring 19 runs in four games, Shankar's average and strike rate read a mere 4.75 and 54, respectively. He scored 13 runs in a game against the Delhi Capitals (DC), which meant he amassed just six runs in three other games. Though his side won the season in the end, Shankar is surely not one of the reasons for the team's success.

#3. Hit - David Miller

David Miller celebrating after winning the IPL [P.C: IPLT20]

After going unsold in the first round of the auction, David Miller bagged a contract of ₹3 crores from Gujarat. The move proved to be one of the steals of the season among overseas players, as the left-hander showcased his worth and emerged highly successful in his campaign.

Miller enjoyed his best-ever IPL campaign as he scored 481 runs in 16 outings this year. Striking at a rate of 142+, the South African averaged 68.7 runs with the bat - the most by any batter in the league.

Miller's best innings came in a game against Chennai, where he clobbered 94* off 51 and snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat for his side.

#2. Flop - Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade of Gujarat Titans while playing a pull shot [P.C: IPLT20]

In the last six months or so, Matthew Wade has won two major T20 titles in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and IPL 2022. While he played a key role in Australia's World Cup triumph, he was subpar for the Titans.

The 34-year-old opened the innings alongside Shubman Gill in the earlier fixtures before getting moved to No. 3. Wade struggled for runs throughout the season, amassing just 157 runs at a mediocre strike rate of 113.7 in ten games. Fortunately for the Gujarat Titans, his form didn't cost them their successful title run.

#1. Hit - Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya was one of the best Indian players at the IPL 2022 [P.C: IPLT20]

Prior to IPL 2022, Hardik Pandya had no captaincy experience in the marquee event. However, with his stellar 'leading from the front' attitude, the flamboyant all-rounder guided his home franchise all the way.

Pandya contributed in all facets of the game and was even influential in building a positive environment for the team. The GT's top run-getter scored 487 runs at an average of 44.2 with the bat. Pandya even picked up eight wickets in the tournament, including 3/17 in the finals against RR - his best ever bowling figures in the IPL.

Pandya's outstanding performances in the league eventually earned him a recall to the Indian white-ball squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

