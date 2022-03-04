IPL 2022: 3 major challenges for Lucknow Super Giants

The 15th edition of the IPL will start from March 26 and end on May 29. Two new IPL franchises from Lucknow and Ahmedabad have been added to the league this season, making it a 10-team tournament with 74 matches.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) picked KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi in the draft ahead of the IPL mega-auction and announced Rahul as their captain. It will most likely start with a playing XI of Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, K. Gowtham, Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, and Mark Wood.

Here's a look at three challenges the Lucknow Super Giants will face in their first IPL season.

#3 Filling the role of an experienced spinner

Lucknow signed Bishnoi for ₹4 crores in the draft picks. He has performed like a quality spinner, making good on the opportunities he has received in the IPL and the national team. However, the responsibility of leading the spin attack is something he will have to assume at LSG.

The other spin bowlers in the probable playing XI would be Gowtham, Krunal and Hooda. Neither of them are quality wicket-takers or bowlers who can give you four overs in every match or situation.

Bishnoi will have to step up and pick up wickets consistently. Krunal, as the more experienced player, should bowl economical spells. Gowtham will have to perform well if he has to feature in the playing XI on a regular basis. Hooda isn't a reliable T20 bowler yet but he can be used quite well against favorable matchups.

#2 Managing the workload of the fast bowlers

LSG assembled a quality pace attack at the mega auction. Their major signings were Avesh (₹10 crores), Jason Holder (₹8.75 crores) and Mark Wood (₹7.5 crores).

While there's no denying the quality of the pace trio, their fitness will be something the team management has to be extremely wary about. Holder plays all three formats for the West Indies, while Wood is also a regular for England in both T20Is and Tests.

Stoinis will be the fourth pace bowling option in the LSG playing XI. He is a handy T20 bowler himself but the captain will have to use him sparingly to try to maximize his potential as a batter.

Since Lucknow has a few more pace bowling options like Dushmantha Chameera and Ankit Rajpoot, they could rest their primary pacers in case of fitness-related concerns or if the team has already qualified for the playoffs.

#1 Ensuring that only one of the 3 top-order batters assumes the anchor role

LSG will most probably construct a top-order of Rahul, de Kock and Pandey. They are very good players and have assumed similar roles for their respective IPL teams so far.

Ideally, both Rahul and de Kock should bat aggressively as they will be the openers. They can take advantage of the field restrictions and give a great start at the top on a consistent basis.

Pandey's IPL returns haven't been impressive over the last couple of seasons. However, he is probably the best option to play the anchor role in the Lucknow squad. The middle order is decent but it probably lacks a runaway match-winner with the bat other than Stoinis.

Lucknow could also consider floating Stoinis in the top order if the situation demands it. He is an attacking batter who can keep up with the scoring rate throughout the course of his innings.

