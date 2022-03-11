IPL 2022: 3 MI players who might be benched throughout the season

The Mumbai Indians (MI) opted to play the long game at the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction as they signed several young players with an eye on the future. But it would be criminal to rule them out as title contenders this year.

Having retained a good portion of the core that led them to consecutive title triumphs in 2019 and 2020, MI are in a decent position to solidify their standing as the most successful franchise in IPL history. The biggest reason behind their success in recent years has been a stable playing XI, which unfortunately also means that a few quality T20 players will be left on the bench for extended periods.

MI's squad for IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, M Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal

Here are three MI players who might be benched for the entirety of IPL 2022.

#3 Arjun Tendulkar

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two

Arjun Tendulkar secured his first IPL contract in 2021 as the Mumbai Indians snapped him up for his base price. Mahela Jayawardene claimed that the youngster had been signed "purely on a skill basis", but it was clear that he wouldn't be anywhere near the playing XI during his debut IPL season.

Tendulkar received his first call-up to Mumbai's senior squad in January 2021 for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, in which he played two matches to yield a return of three runs and two wickets. He made the Ranji Trophy squad this year as well but hasn't played a competitive game of cricket in well over a year.

While the MI management might see something in Tendulkar, it's unlikely for him to get a game in IPL 2022. The 22-year-old, who was ruled out of the previous IPL season with injury, might have to wait longer to make his debut in the prestigious league.

#2 Riley Meredith

BBL - Hurricanes v Renegades

Riley Meredith was one of the biggest earners in the IPL 2021 auction as the Punjab Kings shelled out INR 8 crore for his services following an impressive Big Bash League season. However, the 25-year-old couldn't make an impact as he picked up only four wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 9.94 and missed the second phase of the league.

Understandably, franchises didn't have as much trust in Meredith this time around. MI acquired him for INR 1 crore, presumably as a long-term backup for Jofra Archer, who will miss IPL 2022 as he recovers from injury. The express quick might not make it into the playing XI even in Archer's absence, though.

MI don't have many pace-bowling all-rounders, and this would give Daniel Sams a significant advantage over Meredith. Tymal Mills offers another left-arm option who can support Jasprit Bumrah. The Aussie speedster could find himself on the bench for MI unless he seriously impresses in the nets.

#1 Basil Thampi

After a decent IPL 2017 season in which he played 12 matches for the Gujarat Lions, Basil Thampi has found opportunities difficult to come by. He has featured in only eight matches over the last four seasons, returning six wickets while leaking runs at well over 10 runs per over.

IPL 2022 sees Thampi move to a new franchise in MI. But the five-time champions, who are admittedly a bit thin in the domestic pace department, might not trust the pacer enough to partner Bumrah and Jaydev Unadkat.

Thampi has two four-wicket hauls in the three Ranji Trophy games he has played this year, while he scalped a couple of wickets in all but one of his Vijay Hazare games in December 2021. But his economy rate and accuracy remain concerns that might be too pressing to overlook.

