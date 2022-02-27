IPL 2022: 3 PBKS bowlers to keep an eye on

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be quite thrilled about the team they built at the IPL 2022 auction. Having retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh prior to the mega event, many of the Kings' XI are new additions.

This was an overhaul that was very much needed, but what remains to be seen is how the team makes the changes click. With India quick Mohammed Shami out of the picture, PBKS will proceed with a new bowling strategy. It's safe to say, they have the balance and the depth.

Here's a quick look at the Punjab Kings' full squad:

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

On that note, here's a look at three bowlers to watch out for this season who will play a key role for the side looking for its maiden IPL title.

#3 Kagiso Rabada

Having spent a whopping ₹9.25 crores to acquire South African speedster Kagiso Rabada, it is clear that PBKS depends on him to play a key role in the bowling attack. The right-arm fast bowler comes with experience and an edge that's hard to find.

In 190 overs, Rabada has picked up 76 wickets with an economy rate of 8.21. As part of the Delhi Capitals, his 4 for 21 was one of the best bowling figures for the team.

#2 Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh was one of the two players who was retained ahead of the auction. The left-arm medium seamer's five-wicket haul helped his side limit the Rajasthan Royals to 185 in last year's IPL.

Despite PBKS facing a shocking defeat, Singh's brilliant performance ensured that he was a regular in the side. Over the years, he has bowled 76 overs and picked up 30 wickets with a bowling average of 22.30.

#1 Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar finds an easy spot on this list. He comes highly recommended by Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond.

With 150 overs behind him and a bowling average of 25.98, Chahar is a sensible addition to the already solid bowling PBKS roster. He has an economy rate of 7.45 and his best figures in the competition is 4/27.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar