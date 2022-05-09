IPL 2022: 3 players who can replace Suryakumar Yadav at No. 3 in MI's batting lineup

In a heartbreaking development for Mumbai Indians (MI) fans, the team's retained player Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of IPL 2022.

Yadav has been the best performer for the Mumbai-based franchise this season. He missed the initial matches due to injury, but in the eight games he has played, Yadav aggregated 303 runs at a strike rate of 145.67.

Suryakumar Yadav registered three half-centuries for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. He was the first player from his team to win a Man of the Match award. Unfortunately, he will no longer be a part of the squad owing to a muscle strain, which he sustained while playing against the Gujarat Titans.

Yadav batted at No. 3 for the Mumbai Indians, and his absence will leave a big hole in the team's batting lineup. It seems unlikely that MI would opt for a replacement, considering that they have already been knocked out of the competition. But they can try the following three names at No. 3 from their current squad:

#1 Ramandeep Singh is likely to bat at No. 3 in the absence of Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians are currently playing the 12th match of their season against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Captain Rohit Sharma informed fans at the toss that Suryakumar Yadav was injured. In his absence, Ramandeep Singh earned a place in the playing XI.

Singh has done well in domestic cricket, but he does not have much experience of playing in the IPL. He made his IPL debut earlier this season for the Mumbai Indians in a match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Interestingly, the Mumbai Indians sent him to bat at No. 7 in that game, where he scored a 12-ball six and was subsequently dropped from the playing XI. It will be interesting to see if the youngster can now cement his place as a No. 3 batter in MI's playing XI.

#2 Rohit Sharma

While Rohit Sharma is reckoned by many as the best opener in T20 cricket, fans should note that he has done well in the past for the Mumbai Indians while batting at No. 3 and No. 4.

In fact, his only IPL century came in 2012 when he batted at No. 3. Since Rohit Sharma has not impressed much so far in IPL 2022, he could consider demoting himself to No. 3 and try a new opening pair.

#3 Tristan Stubbs

Mumbai Indians raised many eyebrows when they signed uncapped South African player Tristan Stubbs as a replacement for fast bowler Tymal Mills. Stubbs is a wicket-keeper batter who generally bats in the middle-order.

With Kieron Pollard struggling for form in IPL 2022, MI could rest him for the last two matches and give Stubbs a chance to showcase his talent. The 21-year-old could also prove to be a decent back-up option for Ishan Kishan in case the southpaw picks up an injury in any of the future matches.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee