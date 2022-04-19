IPL 2022: 3 players MI might release before the season ends

Mumbai Indians (MI) are having a shocker of an Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The five-time champions have lost all six of their league matches so far and are rock-bottom of the table.

The mega auction seems to have disturbed their team balance, which Rohit Sharma and Co. are now struggling to rediscover. The Mumbai-based franchise are struggling in every department and are now left looking for a hero to take them out of this slump.

What's even more shocking is that none of Mumbai's defeats have been a close one. The closest they came to a victory was against the Kolkata Knight Riders, but Pat Cummins' whirlwind knock broke their hearts.

With the team failing to perform collectively, here's a look at three players who the franchise could release even before the end of the ongoing IPL season.

#1 Daniel Sams

Mumbai have spent INR 2.6 crore on the Australian bowling all-rounder but he has failed to make any sort of positive impact so far. Sams' last two IPL stints for Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively were disappointing too.

The 29-year-old played Mumbai's first three matches of the season and was taken to the cleaners by opposition batters. He has conceded 139 runs in just 11 overs at an economy rate of 12.63, and picked up just one wicket.

He has since been replaced by Jaydev Unadkat in the Mumbai line-up.

#2 Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat, bought for INR 1.30 crore in the IPL 2022 auction, replaced Daniel Sams in the Mumbai XI after their first three matches of the season. But he too has been a disappointment.

In three matches, he has picked up four wickets while conceding runs at a strike-rate of 8.83. Considering Mumbai have Basil Thampi in the squad as well, the impending arrival of Jofra Archer next season could cut short Unadkat's stint with the Mumbai-based franchise.

#1 Anmolpreet Singh

The Punjab batter was a puzzling buy for MI since he strikes at just 106 in T20s and wasn't great last season for them either. He was roped in for Mumbai's matches against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, and he failed in both.

Against the Capitals, coming in at three, Anmolpreet scored just a nine-ball-eight even after coming in with Mumbai cruising at 67-1. In his second outing of the season against the Royals, the 24-year-old walked in a three again in a 194-run chase and departed after adding just five runs.

