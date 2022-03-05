IPL 2022: Top 3 players to lookout for in Lucknow Super Giants

With IPL 2022 just around the corner, all the teams have already started their pre-tournament preparations. The addition of two new teams has only made the competition tougher.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are one of the two new teams that have been added to the IPL this year, thus making it a 10-team tournament. Gujarat Titans are the other side that has come into the fray.

With the auctions already done and dusted and the teams having drafted in their desired players, it will be interesting to see how the teams line up when the tournament kicks off on March 26.

Here, we are going to look at the top 3 players who could, possibly, be the most important for the Lucknow Super Giants in their first-ever IPL campaign.

Will KL Rahul lead the way for Lucknow Super Giants?

KL Rahul would be leading the Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul was one of the three players to be drafted in by the Lucknow-based franchise prior to the mega auction. He was bought in by the team for a whopping price of ₹17 crores, thus making him the joint highest-paid player in the history of the IPL.

The reason for him being drafted in at such a high price is because of his recent performances, not only in the IPL, but also at the international level.

The Karnataka batsman has been a prolific run scorer as far as the past few seasons of the league are concerned. Since joining Punjab Kings in 2018, Rahul has been very prolific.

He scored 659, 593, 670, and 626 runs in the 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 seasons respectively. The former Punjab Kings captain was the second-highest run-getter in the 2019 edition of IPL. He followed it up by bagging the Orange Cap in the 2020 season.

KL Rahul is not only going to play an important role as a top-order batsman but also as the captain of the team. LSG will be hoping to win the IPL title in their maiden season under his leadership.

Will Avesh Khan bowl Lucknow to victories in IPL 2022?

Avesh Khan became the most expensive uncapped player ever

Avesh Khan's name appeared in the headlines when he was picked up by the Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping price of ₹10 crores at the mega auction held in February, thereby making him the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history.

Avesh bagging such a huge price at the auction was always on the cards after a tremendous last season. Playing for the Delhi Capitals, the youngster finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the league, picking up 24 wickets in 16 matches.

Avesh has the ability to consistently bowl at speeds of over 140kmph, thus troubling the batsman with the pace and extra bounce he generates. He can also bowl good yorkers in death overs, thus providing a great option both at the start and at the end of the innings.

He is expected to lead the pace attack for the Lucknow Super Giants, thereby playing an important role for the franchise.

Is Marcus Stoinis going to set IPL stage on fire?

Lucknow Super Giants would be hoping to see Marcus Stoinis come good for them

Marcus Stoinis was drafted in by the Lucknow-based franchise for a sum of ₹9.2 crores ahead of the mega auction. He had a very good outing at the T20 World Cup in 2021 and the Big Bash League a few weeks later, thus bagging such a huge amount.

As far as the IPL is concerned, Stoinis has played 56 matches, scoring 914 runs at an appreciable strike rate of 135.80. He has also picked up 30 wickets at an average of 32.30.

Stoinis is a handy all-rounder and could prove to be a game changer for the Lucknow Super Giants. He can be very explosive with the bat and can fit perfectly into the finisher's role lower down the order for his team.

The Aussie all-rounder can also provide some crucial overs with the ball and can provide a backup option, in case any of the main bowlers does not have a good outing.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will play an important role for Lucknow Supergiants KL Rahul Avesh Khan 24 votes so far