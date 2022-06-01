IPL 2022: 3 positives for the Mumbai Indians (MI) heading into next season

It was a campaign to forget for the Mumbai Indians (MI) as they endured one of their worst IPL seasons in history. With just four wins throughout the league stage, the five-time champions finished at the bottom of the points table.

With their championship side being dismantled due to the mega auction, the Mumbai Indians had the tough task of rebuilding their squad. With the likes of Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, and Trent Boult leaving the franchise, rebuilding the team was always going to be a challenge for Rohit Sharma and Co.

While it was undoubtedly an underwhelming season for the most successful franchise in IPL history, it wasn't all dull and gloomy for them. On that note, let's take a look at three positives for the Mumbai Indians heading into next season's IPL.

#1 The young core rising up to the occasion

It was a disappointing campaign for the majority of the experienced Mumbai Indians players. While Suryakumar Yadav was the only seasoned campaigner to fire on all cylinders, his injury left a massive hole in the side.

With Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah not at their lethal best, along with Ishan Kishan being inconsistent, the current group of experienced players simply failed to step up this season.

However, it was the young core of the Mumbai Indians that took their opportunity and rose to the occasion. Tilak Varma was the most impressive of the lot, scoring 397 runs in 14 games, including a couple of half-centuries.

Alongside him was the 19-year South African sensation, Dewald Brevis. While the youngster was in and out of the team, he showed glimpses of his immense potential against some of the best bowlers in the world, promising plenty for the future.

Alongside the two, Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya Singh also showcased their abilities despite some limited game time.

#2 Tim David - Pollard's successor at MI?

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#ipl Tim David is surely one of the best finds of the IPL 2022 season 🏏 #ipl 2022 #mumbaiindians Tim David is surely one of the best finds of the IPL 2022 season 🏏#ipl #ipl2022 #mumbaiindians https://t.co/YcdDmcChpF

Kieron Pollard has been a T20 legend in his own right, none more so than for the Mumbai Indians. The five-time IPL champion has been a vital cog in the Mumbai Indians set for almost a decade now but it seems like age is finally catching up with the big West Indian.

He endured his second-worst season in terms of runs scored and worst in terms of strike rates. With him not being able to finish games for the Blue and Gold brigade, the side had no option but to move on.

After a couple of ordinary outings that saw him on the sidelines, Tim David returned to the starting XI and immediately made an impact. The Singapore international boasted a strike rate of 216.27, the highest for a batter with 100-plus runs in a single season.

Much like the kind of success Pollard enjoyed during his prime in franchise tournaments around the world, David is making a name for himself as a globetrotter. Spending ₹8.25 crore to acquire his services might be the best decision MI made throughout this year's auction.

#3 A tightly knit group going into next season

Almost every time Mumbai Indians have a terrible IPL campaign, they come back with a bang next season. Call it a good omen or just a determination to prove the doubters wrong, MI know how to bounce back after a bad season.

That's one of the reasons why their captain can confidently state that his team "will be back with a bang next year". Most of this comes from the kind of environment the franchise manage to create throughout the season.

It took Mumbai an awfully long time to work out their best XI this season, which is one of the big reasons why they struggled to find a winning combination. Once the consistency in selections came along, so did the results.

While Tim David is an example of the same, Daniel Sams stands out more than anyone in that regard. With the side struggling to replace quality all-rounders (namely Hardik Pandya), they put their faith in the Australian international.

After a horrendous start to the season, Sams responded strongly after 'that' Pat Cummins match where he was taken to the cleaners. The franchise has planted seeds for success in the years to come, perhaps sacrificing a season to do so.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far