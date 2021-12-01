IPL 2022: 3 questions arising from CSK's retention list

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, and Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the IPL Mega Auction 2022. While the retention list contains vital players, it still misses some big-time matchwinners.

Looking at the kind of players CSK has released, it is evident that they have made many halfhearted decisions. If only there were a few more retention slots, they would have retained even more players.

CSK's leading run-scorer, Suresh Raina, and other stalwarts like Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, and Ambati Rayudu might have new teams in IPL 2022. The release of such champion players gives rise to a few questions.

#1 Have we seen the last of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis' opening partnership in CSK?

Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Image Source: BCCI/IPLT20.COM)

Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad's highly acclaimed opening partnership might be a major miss in IPL 2022. After nine successful seasons with the right-handed batsman, CSK has finally released him.

Not bound by a contract, the former Proteas captain could very well be the center of attention for other franchises. Over the years, Faf has been one of CSK's most consistent batters and played many match-winning knocks.

With 2721 runs in 86 innings, Faf holds CSK's third-highest aggregate, following Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni. His opening partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad was a beautiful narrative in CSK's successful 2021 season.

Together, the two scored 756 runs in the 2021 season, the third-best all-time IPL partnership score. Also, they scored 600+ runs individually and ended up as the top two run-scorers of IPL 2021.

So did CSK abruptly end the narrative by separating the pair? Most likely, it seems so.

#2 Will CSK get back Dwayne Bravo at the auction?

Dwayne Bravo taking a selfie with IPL Trophy 2021 (Image Source: BCCI/IPLT20.COM)

Dwayne Bravo is one of the most beloved CSK stars who have not found their names on the retention list. Along with du Plessis, CSK bought Bravo at the 2011 IPL auction, and it has been such a beneficial decision.

Bravo's sheer enthusiasm and lovely dance movements on the pitch have earned him so much love from CSK supporters. The all-rounder has also given breakthroughs on various occasions for CSK with both the bat and ball.

As a bowler, Bravo is currently CSK's top wicket-taker with 138 wickets in 117 innings. The Trinidadian is also the IPL's second-highest wicket-taker, with 167 wickets in 148 innings, trailing Lasith Malinga by just four wickets.

Therefore, it would be fitting for the Super Kings to be the home where he retires. But considering Bravo's age of 38, will the Super Kings show enthusiasm for him at the auction if the other franchises increase his price tag?

#3 Is this the end of the Dhoni-Raina era?

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



#CSK #IPL Suresh Raina says he won’t play the IPL next year if MS Dhoni doesn’t play 👀 Suresh Raina says he won’t play the IPL next year if MS Dhoni doesn’t play 👀#CSK #IPL https://t.co/uRqj93TkVU

As the adage goes, "All good things come to an end." One such good thing that has ended for CSK could be the era of Suresh Raina's vice-captaincy under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Theirs is an association that goes way back to the very first season of the IPL in 2008.

Since their first IPL, Dhoni, and Raina have led the team to four IPL wins and two CL T20 wins. The captain and vice-captain are also the top two all-time run-getters for CSK, with Raina at number one and Dhoni at number two.

Raina's 5529 runs in 195 innings and Dhoni's 189-inning-4621 were testimony to their success as CSK batters. While Chennai fans affectionately call Dhoni "the Thala" (the leader), they call Raina "Chinna Thala" (the leader's right hand).

The most beloved CSK players showed that they share a great camaraderie by announcing their international retirement on the same day. As of now, it looks like the Dhoni-Raina era is over for CSK but will the future prove otherwise?

