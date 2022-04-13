IPL 2022: 3 RCB players who have been disappointing so far

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) succumbed to a heavy defeat against the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. Chasing 217 runs, they could only muster 193/9, losing by 23 runs at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

The top order crumbled as the scoreboard pressure mounted with each over. Debutant Suyash Prabhudessai (34 off 18) played a handy knock alongside Shahbaz Ahmed (41 off 27) and Dinesh Karthik (34 off 14), but those were not enough to go past the target.

With this defeat, the Bangalore franchise is currently fifth in the IPL 2022 points table with three wins from five matches. With a handful of games left for the first leg of the league phase to end, we take a look at three RCB players who have had a disappointing campaign so far.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Siraj's economy this season after 4 matches now stands at 11.12. Doing WT20 chances a lot of harm if he continues like this.



In 3 out 4 matches he has conceded more than 40 runs from his 4 overs. Siraj's economy this season after 4 matches now stands at 11.12. Doing WT20 chances a lot of harm if he continues like this. In 3 out 4 matches he has conceded more than 40 runs from his 4 overs.

The tall and lanky fast bowler from Hyderabad was one of the three cricketers to be retained by RCB ahead of the season. However, Mohammed Siraj has so far failed to live up to the expectations of the management.

He has been inconsistent in all five games so far and has given away plenty of runs. Siraj has so far conceded 215 runs in 20 overs at an economy rate of 10.75. He has also managed to pick up only three wickets and has an average of 71.66.

The 28-year-old pacer went for 37 runs in their last fixture against Chennai Super Kings. He gave away 24 runs in the 19th over as Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa went berserk at the DY Patil Sports Complex. With RCB struggling in the death overs, Mohammed Siraj needs to find his rhythm back before their next fixture.

Virat Kohli relinquished his leadership duties after IPL 2021. With no additional responsibilities on his shoulders, the talismanic run-scorer was expected to belt runs for fun. However, that has not been the case for him in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

The former RCB captain has only managed to accumulate 107 runs in five games at an average of 26.75. His best innings came against the Mumbai Indians when he scored 48 runs before Dewald Brevis trapped Kohli LBW.

While he has played some jaw-dropping shots, the former Indian captain is yet to overcome the rough patch he has been in for the last couple of years. In their last fixture against CSK, Kohli scored only one run before he holed out to Shivam Dube stationed in the deep fine-leg region.

#1 Akash Deep

The young fast bowler from Bengal impressed the RCB management as a net bowler last year. He was eventually drafted into the squad as Washington Sundar's replacement for the second half of the tournament and played a game.

Akash Deep was once again signed by the Bangalore franchise at the IPL 2022 mega auction. The support staff has shown trust in his abilities, playing him ahead of Siddharth Kaul. However, the youngster is yet to live up to the expecations.

He had an outstanding game against five-time champions Mumbai Indians, returning with 1/20 in his four overs. Other than that, Akash has been expensive, going at a rate of 10.88 - the most by an RCB bowler.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee