IPL 2022: 3 RCB players who will look to shape their careers this season

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) unit is filled with many new faces. Some of them are yet to take the field in the IPL. After being acquired during the IPL 2022 Auction, they will look to justify the faith shown in them by the team management.

Even those players who have been around for a while will look to make a mark. An impressive performance this season may allow them to reinvigorate their respective international careers.

The 2022 edition of the world's premier T20 league will see RCB try again to shed the tag of perennial underachievers. But here, we look at three players who, by helping this team achieve that, will want to shape or reshape their careers.

#1 Dinesh Karthik

At 36, many would feel the door to the Indian side is shut for Dinesh Karthik. Still, the veteran keeper-batsman, courtesy of his fitness levels and astute understanding of the game, has managed to find takers in the IPL.

The numbers speak for themselves. Karthik has racked up 4046 runs from 213 IPL games at an average of 25.77 and a strike rate of 129.72.

While age may not be on his side, the Tamil Nadu batter will look to establish himself as a reliable No.6 and make a case ahead of the two World Cups in near future.

India will look at experience as a factor in the days leading up to the World Cup, both the T20I version and the ODI one. Karthik, with a stellar run with the bat for Bangalore, can resurrect his international career that's been written off at this stage.

#2 Shahbaz Ahmed

Due to an increasing demand for a bowling all-rounder and injury to Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed will look to put his name in contention not just for the national side, but also in IPL.

He's been in and out of RCB's playing XI. While Ahmed has proven himself with the ball, he can fine-tune his batting to pack the punch lower down the order. For a franchise that bats deep, this could be crucial.

Ahmed has played 13 IPL games so far, scoring 60 runs and picking up nine wickets. Though the numbers don't suggest much, the fact that he was bagged again by the franchise shows the management has some faith in him to deliver.

#3 Harshal Patel

It's hard to replicate what Harshal Patel did for RCB in IPL 2021. To bag 32 wickets in one season is something special. The Haryana bowling all-rounder will also be well aware of the pressure of the expectations, especially, after being bagged for ₹10.75 Cr.

Another decent season for Patel with RCB could see him become a regular member of the Indian squad in the shorter formats. He's played six T20Is thus far in his career, picking up nine wickets. The all-rounder can provide some stiff competition for the likes of Pandyas and Washington Sundar in the months to come.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat