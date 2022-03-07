IPL 2022: 3 reasons why CSK are favorites this season and 2 why they are not

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have begun their training for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Skipper MS Dhoni and a few other members of the franchise, including Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif and bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji, are in Surat for the pre-season camp. The squad will undergo a 20-day camp and the CSK management have asked all the players to reach Surat and train at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium.

On Sunday, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the schedule for IPL 2022. Last year’s finalists CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will kick off this year’s edition at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26. Chennai are placed in Group B with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Their much-hyped contests against Mumbai Indians (MI) will take place on April 21 and May 12 at the DY Patil Stadium and Wankhede Stadium respectively.

3 positives for CSK heading into IPL 2022

As Chennai gear up to defend their IPL crown, we analyze three reasons why they are well-placed to win the title again.

#1 Their core team remains the same

Chennai Super Kings are among the favorites for this year's edition.

It is a known fact that CSK are very particular about having continuity in their squad. This is precisely why they bought back the likes of Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa and Deepak Chahar at the mega auction. What it basically means is that the core of their team remains the same.

While most other franchises will have to make extra efforts to ensure that the players are in sync, the task will be much easier in CSK’s case. Almost half the side that will step onto the field will be familiar with each other, having played together for the past few seasons. This will give Chennai a definite advantage over the other teams.

#2 X factor players

While CSK firmly believe in team strength over individual brilliance, they are blessed with a couple of game-changing stars. Ravindra Jadeja has been in sensational form with both the bat and ball of late. In the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka, he almost single-handedly won the game for India, hammering 175* runs and claiming nine wickets. He was in stunning form in the IPL last season as well, contributing in all departments. Jadeja will go into IPL 2022 on an ultimate high.

Apart from Jadeja, CSK will also depend on England all-rounder Moeen Ali to deliver the good, especially with the bat. Last season, he had a major impact on the team’s fortunes, coming in at No.3 and playing momentum-shifting cameos. While his bowling was underutilized during the 2021 edition, Moeen is a more than handy off-spinner as well. The Jadeja-Moeen duo could once again be the X factor cricketers for CSK in the upcoming edition.

#3 Their ability to perform under pressure

What separates great teams from the good ones is their ability to rise to the challenge under pressure. This is something CSK are masters at. Year after year, they manage to find ways to pull themselves out of tricky situations. It also explains why they are the second most successful franchise in the IPL after Mumbai Indians (MI).

Last year as well, they seemed to be in trouble against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1. However, skipper Dhoni, who struggled throughout the tournament, came up with a blinder of a cameo (18* off 6) to lift CSK over the line in a tense finish. The experience of winning tough moments always comes in handy for the franchise.

2 worrying factors for CSK heading into IPL 2022

Let’s take a look at two reasons why Chennai might struggle to defend their IPL title in the upcoming edition.

#1 Deepak Chahar’s absence

Deepak Chahar in action for Chennai Super Kings.

CSK have been dealt a big blow ahead of IPL 2022 with pacer Deepak Chahar picking up a right quadriceps injury during the third and final T20 match against the West Indies in Kolkata. According to reports, the pacer is set to miss the first half of IPL 2022. A BCCI source told PTI a few days back that Chahar could be out for at least eight weeks. The cricketer is recuperating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The 29-year-old was bought back by CSK at the mega auction for a whopping ₹14 crore. Chahar has been fantastic for Chennai at the start of the innings with the ball. On days when there is little swing on offer, he proves to be deadly. CSK will miss his services for at least the first few matches and that could hurt their chances.

#2 Losing the prolific Faf du Plessis

One of the key factors behind Chennai’s triumph in IPL 2021 was the prolific opening pair of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad. While Du Plessis smashed 633 runs in 16 matches at an average of 45.21 and a strike rate of 138.20, Gaikwad was the Orange Cap winner for smashing 635 runs. He had an average of 45.35, a strike rate of 136.26 and also notched up his maiden century during the season.

CSK could not buy back Du Plessis at the auction, which means they will have a new opening pair for IPL 2022. They could go with New Zealand’s Devon Conway as a possible opening partner for Gaikwad. Alternately, Moeen could also open the innings. Chennai will, however, find it difficult to replicate the success of the Gaikwad-Du Plessis duo.

