Sunrisers Hyderabad Auction 2022: Full list of players in SRH squad for IPL 2022 Auction

They may have had a slow start in the IPL 2022 Auction on Day 1, but Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) hit their stride on the second and final day. They bagged Aiden Markram first before following up with a string of other acquisitions to complete their squad ahead of IPL 2022.

With 23 players comprising their roster, Hyderabad will be pleased with some of the acquisitions they made on the second day. West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd was their most expensive buy for Rs 7.75 crore. He was acquired after a five-way battle with Lucknow, Rajasthan, Mumbai and Chennai as the Guyanese hard-hitting seamer eventually found a home in the IPL.

Hyderabad's other overseas buys on the day included Sean Abbott and Marco Jansen. One of the highlights of their day was an aggressive bid for Deepak Chahar, for whom they bid Rs 10 crore. However, the Chennai Super Kings bagged their former quick for a whopping Rs 14 crores.

Hyderabad later added uncapped players Shreyas Gopal and J Suchith to their squad. On that note, here's a look at the complete list of players SRH acquired at the IPL 2022 Auction, along with their prices.

SRH players list with price

Player Role Price Kane Williamson* Batter 14.00 cr Nicholas Pooran Batter/WK 10.75 cr Washington Sundar All-rounder 8.75 cr Rahul Tripathi Batter 8.50 cr Romario Shepherd All-rounder 7.75 cr Abhishek Sharma All-rounder 6.50 cr Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler 4.20 cr Marco Hansen Bowler 4.20 cr T Natarajan Bowler 4.00 cr Abdul Samad* Batter 4.00 cr Kartik Tyagi Bowler 4.00 cr Umran Malik Bowler 4.00 cr Aiden Markram Batter 2.60 cr Sean Abbott Bowler 2.40 cr Glenn Philips All-rounder 1.50 cr Shreyas Gopal All-rounder/spin 75 L Vishnu Vinod WK 50 L Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler 50 L Priyam Garg Batter 20 L J Suchith Bowler/spin 20 L Shashank Singh Batter 20 L R Samarth Batter 20 L Saurabh Dubey Bowler/spin 20 L

(* stands for retained players before the IPL 2022 Auction)

West Windies keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran was SRH's most expensive buy for Rs 10.75 crore followed by Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar (Rs 8.75 crore) and top-order batter Rahul Tripathi (Rs 8.50 crore).

The squad comprisesbowling all-rounders Shreyas Gopal, Romario Shepherd, Sundar and Abhishek Sharma. SRH will be happy to bag T Natarajan for a steal on Day One of the IPL 2022 Auction.

As per the official rules, each team must consist of a minimum of18 players and a maximum of 25 players.

IPL 2022 Auction SRH team

Overseas: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooram, Romario Shepherd, Marco Hansen, Aiden Markram, Sean Abbott, Glenn Philips and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

India: Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Shreyas Gopal, Priyam Garg, J Suchith, Shashank Singh, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey and Vishnu Vinod.

