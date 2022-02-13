Sunrisers Hyderabad Auction 2022: Full list of players in SRH squad for IPL 2022 Auction

They may have had a slow start in the IPL 2022 Auction on Day 1, but Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) hit their stride on the second and final day. They bagged Aiden Markram first before following up with a string of other acquisitions to complete their squad ahead of IPL 2022.
With 23 players comprising their roster, Hyderabad will be pleased with some of the acquisitions they made on the second day. West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd was their most expensive buy for Rs 7.75 crore. He was acquired after a five-way battle with Lucknow, Rajasthan, Mumbai and Chennai as the Guyanese hard-hitting seamer eventually found a home in the IPL.
Hyderabad's other overseas buys on the day included Sean Abbott and Marco Jansen. One of the highlights of their day was an aggressive bid for Deepak Chahar, for whom they bid Rs 10 crore. However, the Chennai Super Kings bagged their former quick for a whopping Rs 14 crores.
Hyderabad later added uncapped players Shreyas Gopal and J Suchith to their squad. On that note, here's a look at the complete list of players SRH acquired at the IPL 2022 Auction, along with their prices.
SRH players list with price
(* stands for retained players before the IPL 2022 Auction)
West Windies keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran was SRH's most expensive buy for Rs 10.75 crore followed by Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar (Rs 8.75 crore) and top-order batter Rahul Tripathi (Rs 8.50 crore).
The squad comprisesbowling all-rounders Shreyas Gopal, Romario Shepherd, Sundar and Abhishek Sharma. SRH will be happy to bag T Natarajan for a steal on Day One of the IPL 2022 Auction.
As per the official rules, each team must consist of a minimum of18 players and a maximum of 25 players.
IPL 2022 Auction SRH team
Overseas: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooram, Romario Shepherd, Marco Hansen, Aiden Markram, Sean Abbott, Glenn Philips and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
India: Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Shreyas Gopal, Priyam Garg, J Suchith, Shashank Singh, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey and Vishnu Vinod.
