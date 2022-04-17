IPL 2022: 3 reasons why Dinesh Karthik should be in the WC squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is having a stupendous Indian Premier League season (IPL 2022). He has been handed the finisher's role by the franchise and has been performing it to perfection.

In six matches, the Tamil Nadu batter has scored 197 runs for the franchise at a mind-boggling strike-rate of 209.57. He has been instrumental in RCB's rise into the top four of the league table. The Bangalore-based side are currently third, behind the two new franchises Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

Karthik's most recent thunderous innings came against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Walking in with RCB struggling at 92-5 in the 12th over, Karthik took the team to 189 without losing another wicket. His 34-ball-66 featured five fours and five maximums, with a Mustafizur Rahman over fetching 28 runs.

With his recent exploits, calls for him to be included in India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup are going strong. Here are three reasons why Dinesh Karthik should be included in Team India's squad for the World Cup.

#1 Much-needed experience in a relatively young middle order

While India's top order is set to feature Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, the middle order is relatively young and could do with some composed heads.

Dinesh Karthik will don the finisher's hat and will be expected to fire from the first ball. But he could also come in handy if the team loses wickets in quick succession early on in their innings.

He will also add 18 years worth of international cricket experience with him.

#2 Showing great form for RCB

Well, this is a pretty straightforward one. Dinesh Karthik is hitting form for RCB at the right moment. Not only is it benefitting the IPL franchise, it could turn out to be highly beneficial in Team India's search for their second T20 World Cup title.

Karthik has also taken his game a notch or two higher this season, making significant changes to his approach. India will hope that the wicketkeeper-batter continues to perform in a similar vein for the rest of the season.

His strike-rate of 209.57 is the best among players with more than 100 runs in the ongoing IPL season. Liam Livingstone is a distant second with a strike-rate of 186.36.

#3 Dinesh Karthik is an able wicketkeeping option along with Pant

Dinesh Karthik will definitely add a lot of firepower to the Indian line-up with his batting. But finishing is not his only expertise. The RCB star could also be an able wicket-keeping option along with Rishabh Pant, who is expected to don the gloves in the World Cup.

The 36-year-old has affected four dismissals this IPL season. He has also proven in the past that he can be more than a reliable fielder. Karthik is eager to prove his mettle for India once again, saying after the DC encounter:

“I have a bigger goal - I've been working really really hard. Sometimes people don't believe it, but my aim is to do something special for the country. This is part of the journey. I am doing everything I can to be part of that Indian team. This is one step in that direction.”

