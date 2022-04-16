IPL 2022: 3 reasons why MI and CSK shouldn't worry about not winning a title this year

IPL 2022 has seen the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) walk into unfamiliar territory. The two most successful franchises in the league's history have got off to a rickety start in the 15th edition of the competition.

Defending champions CSK finally tasted victory in their fifth attempt, beating the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 23 runs. Five-time champions Mumbai, however, are yet to open their account after five attempts in the tournament.

Time is running out for both teams to make an instant impact and get their campaign going. While the Mumbai Indians continue to be led by the most successful skipper in the league in Rohit Sharma, the Chennai Super Kings have a new captain at the helm in Ravindra Jadeja.

3 reasons why MI and CSK shouldn't worry about not winning

That said, there are reasons as to why Mumbai Indians and CSK shouldn't worry much after all. Of course, while no team wants to lose, we are referring to the two most successful teams in the competition's decorated history.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why neither team should worry over their lack of victories.

#1 MI and CSK boast of a proud record

Mumbai Indians aren't averse to winning the IPL trophy.

If there are two teams that can afford an off-season without it having a big impact on their proud record, it would have to be MI and CSK. With a combined nine titles and six other finals to go with it, both have reigned supreme like none other over the years.

To shed more light, the last four-year cycle saw Mumbai and Chennai share the spoils with two titles apiece. The two teams also played out a manic final in 2019, with the former prevailing in the end by a solitary run.

Never mind the IPL, it is rather difficult to come across dominance of this kind across any other T20 league. A bad year surely wouldn't ruin the sheen of the decorated records that both these teams boast of, would it?

#2 A transition into the future

Over the years, Mumbai and Chennai have been headlined by a number of superstars, including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. The start of a new three-year cycle means that both franchises have ushered in a new era.

Rohit will turn 35 by the end of this month, while Dhoni has already handed over the reins to Jadeja. An inevitable transition beckons for both franchises and such a period usually comes with performances where teams blow hot and cold.

Both Mumbai and CSK have experienced more of the same thus far, but have also had a couple of young Indian players step to the fore. While Tilak Varma has shown maturity beyond his age for Mumbai, Shivam Dube has been Chennai's best batter thus far in IPL 2022.

With multiple other young Indian talents waiting in the wings, both teams could use this year to blood them into the main setup. Once that happens and a winning formula is struck, dominating the league for years is something that neither team is averse to!

#3 The season post a mega auction is challenging

The IPL 2022 mega auction saw MI and CSK being forced into a rejig. While Mumbai had to see the likes of Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar and Quinton de Kock move elsewhere, the Super Kings had to endure the same for Faf du Plessis, Josh Hazlewood and Shardul Thakur.

History suggests that reassembling a team together post a mega auction is generally followed by a tough outing on the park. For the record, Mumbai have never won an IPL title right after a mega auction, and it has taken them a period of time for their players to gel well and know their roles before ensuring it translates into glory.

While this is an anomaly with CSK, who triumphed in 2011 and 2018 right after the mega auction, there lies a catch. As many as eight Super Kings players who took part in the 2010 final played the summit clash in 2011. And in 2018, the old guard was reassembled, with the 'Dad's Army' using its experience to chalk out a fairytale comeback.

The landscape is far different this time around, with pivotal cogs in the CSK ranks of yore not being present. Their situation isn't too dissimilar to that of Mumbai.

To that end, it shouldn't bother the two teams either, simply because it is the first step towards ensuring a dynastic unit comes together. Once the nucleus is set, of course, we know what both teams are capable of, don't we?

