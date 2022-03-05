3 reasons why MI will make it to the playoffs of IPL 2022

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) just always seem to find a way to win most of their games. Under the able leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians have grown from strength to strength, with many touting them as the best T20 team on the planet.

Credit should go to their think tank and scouting system for unearthing talents like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, who have gone on to make huge names for themselves.

Although MI lost the services of the Pandya brothers and some crucial overseas players this time, they seem to have a settled core and will be happy after a decent IPL 2022 auction. On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why the five-time champions will make it to the playoffs in IPL 2022.

#3 Powerful top 3

Alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians will likely be opening with their most expensive auction buy in young Ishan Kishan. The former India U19 captain was a hot property in the IPL 2022 auction, but the five-time champions spent a whopping INR 15.25 crore on the southpaw to retain his services.

Alongside having one of the most dangerous opening combinations in IPL, MI also have a reliable No. 3 in Suryakumar Yadav. He has grown into a prolific run-scorer for MI over the past few seasons and has made his way into the Indian white-ball team.

The trio of Rohit, Kishan and Suryakumar complement each other really well. The 34-year-old will bank a lot on his two trusted men to deliver in most of the games. If these three fire on all cylinders, the opposition will be having a tough time restricting the Mumbai Indians to a modest total.

#2 Firepower in the middle-order

Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers were the so-called 'engine room' of the Mumbai Indians middle order over the past few years. Although replacing the Pandya brothers will be a huge task, MI have taken the right steps in the auction to make sure that they have enough power-hitters down the order.

Singapore-born all-rounder Tim David has been one of the most talked-about T20 players due to his hard-hitting ability. The 25-year-old set the stage ablaze in the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League and will be a lethal partner to Pollard if the duo get going.

Mumbai Indians have also invested in hard-hitting Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams, who had an impressive Big Bash League with both the bat and the ball. The trio of Pollard, David and Sams could send shivers down the spine of opposition bowling attacks towards the backend of an innings.

#1 Top quality scouting

Although there are a number of stars in the Mumbai Indians ranks, the franchise has achieved success mostly due to the performances of their hidden gems. MI always seem to make the right bargain buys in the auction and nurture them to become genuine match-winners.

Like Bumrah and the Pandya brothers, MI have once again invested a lot in their scouting system and have picked up some players who will be keen to grab eyeballs. Tilak Verma is one such batter who has made a reputation for himself in domestic cricket and has also represented India at the U19 level.

Sanjay Yadav is another all-rounder who could become a key part of the MI setup, providing them with the required depth in both batting and bowling departments. Young U19 star Dewald Brevis from South Africa has had a terrific World Cup and could be one of the contenders for a starting spot in Rohit's team.

If Mumbai Indians are to qualify for the playoffs, a lot will depend on how their young and unknown talents play. But more often than not, the five-time champions have got it spot on and will be confident of repeating their success.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee