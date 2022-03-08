IPL 2022: 3 reasons why Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a good signing for the Gujarat Titans 

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz is set to join the Gujarat Titans squad for the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The wicketkeeper-batter was announced as a replacement for Jason Roy after the Englishman pulled out of the tournament.

Talk about Gurbaz's maiden contract in the IPL broke on Tuesday afternoon, with the 20-year old sharing the news on his Instagram handle. Gujarat are yet to announce the signing.

Gurbaz will become the third Afghan player to play for the Gujarat Titans alongside his compatriots Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad. He is also the fifth player from the nation to play in this year's IPL, which includes Mohammad Nabi (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (Sunrisers Hyderabad).

He has played nine ODIs and 12 T20Is in his brief and exciting career. The glovesman has 428 runs at an average of 53 in the 50-over format while scoring 534 runs in T20Is at a strike rate of 131.

The hard-hitting batter earned a reputation after he plied his trade in a few franchise tournaments around the globe. In 35 matches, wicketkeeper-batter has scored 808 runs at a soaring strike rate of 166.

We take a look at three reasons why the Afghanistan international is a good signing for the Gujarat Titans.

#3 Uncertainty around the current wicketkeepers

Gujarat Titans took a rather curious approach to securing wicketkeepers at the IPL 2022 auction. The franchise waited until the final set to snap up two experienced wicketkeepers in Matthew Wade and Wriddhiman Saha.

The IPL starts on March 26, with Gujarat Titans kicking off their campaign with their fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants in their first game on March 28.

Cricket Australia (CA) has already stated that the contracted Australian players will not be available in the IPL until April 6. With the Australian missing the initial week of the tournament, Saha is the only other keeper available to the Gujarat side.

The Indian wicketkeeper's form in the shortest format hasn't been the most promising either. This means that the Afghanistan international could get the nod ahead of Saha in the starting XI.

#2 Intent merchant providing much-needed firepower

Gurbaz is one of the most exciting prospects in Afghanistan cricket. He was recently one of the most impactful performers in the Pakistan Super League. The Afghan batter played for Islamabad United this year, scoring 139 runs in six innings at a staggering strike rate of 181.

After their three retentions in Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill, Gujarat haven't had the best of squad constructions at the auction. Their squad lacks some proven firepower and match-winners, which will be a concern for them. Keeping that in mind, Gurbaz's entry could be a blessing in disguise.

#1 It allows Gujarat to be flexible

Predominantly opening the batting for his national side, it's no surprise to learn that Gurbaz's preferred position is at the top of the order. He would be the ideal opening partner for Shubman Gill at the top of the order.

However, the Titans will not be able to slot him in the same starting eleven as David Miller and Wade. The franchise will have a decision to make in that regard. While Miller's form has been hot-or-miss in recent times, Wade has been excellent at the top of the order in the Big Bash League.

With the Australian anyway missing the first week of the IPL, Gurbaz will have an opportunity to cement his spot in the side. Should the Titans be spoilt for choice, the Afghan international would be the ideal pick purely due to his all-round batting ability.

Not only is Gurbaz a powerhouse in the powerplays, but he can also knock spinners around the park for fun. He could help add some impetus to the Gujarat innings during the middle overs.

