IPL 2022: 3 reasons why RCB must sign Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa has been an impact player for all the Indian Premier League franchises he's played so far and he'll look to continue in IPL 2022. The wicketkeeper-batter played just four games for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the previous edition. He will look for more outings as he hopes to turn out for a new franchise in the upcoming season.

One team that might look at acquiring his services in the auction is the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). For starters, it will be a homecoming of sorts for the veteran batter. He donned red and gold back in 2009 and 2010 before shifting base to the now-defunct Pune Warriors.

Uthappa eventually went on to play for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) before being traded to Chennai. Ahead of IPL 2022, we take a look at three reasons why Uthappa would be better suited to the RCB fold.

#1 A dependable wicketkeeper for RCB in IPL 2022

In the absence of AB de Villiers, who retired from all forms of cricket, Bangalore will look to have a couple of wicketkeepers in the side. Uthappa will come in with plenty of experience in that arena.

The gloveman has 87 catches and 32 stumpings and eight run outs to his name. He will be a handy addition to RCB in IPL 2022 behind the wicket.

#2 A solid opening batter

Uthappa has been one of the most solid opening batters in the IPL. He has stacked up 2057 runs at an average of 27.43 and a strike rate of 129.45 as an opener. He's also been a solid addition at No. 3 with 1538 runs from 53 games at an average of 32.72.

With Virat Kohli set to open the innings long term for Bangalore, Uthappa alongside him, could form a dependable combination in IPL 2022.

#3 The local face of the franchise

Also Read Article Continues below

The destructive batter was a Bangalore boy. RCB let Devdutt Padikkal and Pavan Deshpande go ahead of IPL Auction 2022. With this, Uthappa can now be the local player in the side. This will also put a stop to the grouse that the franchise doesn't have any big name local players

Edited by Aditya Singh