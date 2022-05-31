IPL 2022: 3 revelations for KKR this season

Finalists of IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) did not have a great season this time around. They failed to make it to the playoffs and finished 7th on the points table. Kolkata won just six out of their 14 matches in the league stage.

However, quite a few players - both young and experienced - raised their hands and performed well for KKR at crucial junctures during the tournaments. Let's take a look at three of them who were revelations for the two-time former champions in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

#3 Rinku Singh

The southpaw from Uttar Pradesh made his IPL debut for KKR in 2018. However, he featured in only 10 matches in the next 3 seasons combined. He was released and bought back for ₹55 lakhs at this year's IPL mega auction.

Rinku scored 174 runs in seven innings at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 149. These are extremely impressive numbers for a youngster trying to crack the finisher's role in T20 cricket. He played multiple impact-making knocks during the course of the tournament once he received a proper opportunity.

His best knock was undoubtedly against the Lucknow Super Giants, where Kolkata almost chased down 211 runs. Rinku scored 40 runs off just 15 deliveries and hit two fours and four sixes in his short stay at the crease.

It took a 'catch of the tournament' from Evin Lewis to end an outstanding performance from the talented left-hander.

#2 Tim Southee

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee was bought by KKR for ₹1.5 crores at the IPL mega auction in February. He played for the same franchise last season as well, when Pat Cummins pulled out of the second leg of the IPL.

Southee picked up 14 wickets in nine matches at an average of 19.64 and an economy rate of 7.86. He has improved a lot as a T20 bowler over the past couple of years, and this season was no different.

Southee's best performance came against Royal Challengers Bangalore in his first match of the season. He returned with figures of 3/20 in 4 overs, dismissing Faf du Plessis, Sherfane Rutherford, and Wanindu Hasaranga in his spell.

Along with Umesh Yadav, his bowling kept KKR in the game even while defending a paltry 128. RCB won the match eventually though, with only four balls to spare.

#1 Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav had a great IPL season for RCB in 2018. However, he couldn't maintain the same level of performance over the next couple of seasons. He was released and barely got an opportunity to play for the Delhi Capitals in 2021. Yadav was signed for ₹2 crores at the IPL mega auction by KKR earlier this year.

Umesh was one of the most valuable players of the 2022 season. He picked up 16 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.06. He also chipped in with a couple of vital cameos with the bat, lower down the order.

His best bowling spell was against the Punjab Kings when he returned with figures of 4/23 in four overs. He got rid of the dangerous Mayank Agarwal and Liam Livingstone, ensuring that PBKS never really got going with the bat. He returned to clean the tail up, dismissing Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar.

KKR were able to restrict Punjab to just 137 runs in their innings. They chased down the target comfortably on the back of a Russell masterclass, with 5.3 overs and six wickets to spare

