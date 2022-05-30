IPL 2022: 3 revelations for Mumbai Indians this season 

IPL 2022 was one to forget for Mumbai Indians, which remains the most successful team in the competition. Mumbai finished 10th in the points table as they only managed to win four out of their 14 games in the league stage.

However, quite a few young talents have stepped up for MI this season. Let's take a look at three players who were revelations for the Mumbai-based franchise in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

#3 Dewald Brevis

Also known as 'Baby AB', Brevis made a name for himself at the ICC U-19 World Cup earlier this year where he was the Player of the Tournament. Mumbai Indians signed him for ₹3 crores at the IPL mega auction after winning the bidding war against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings.

Brevis scored 161 runs in seven innings at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 142. Although these numbers might not look the best on face value, one has to consider that the youngster was playing his first season in conditions alien to him.

Brevis also played quite a few impactful knocks, although his best one came against the Punjab Kings. He scored 49(25), batting at number 3 while chasing 199 against a good Punjab bowling unit.

The youngster took apart Rahul Chahar for four consecutive sixes during the course of this innings. However, Mumbai were unable to chase down the target successfully, losing by 12 runs.

#2 Tim David

Over the past 18-24 months, Tim David has firmly established himself as one of the best finishers around the global T20 circuit. The attacking Singaporean batter made his IPL debut last season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, but could only get one opportunity. Mumbai Indians signed him for ₹8.25 crores at the IPL mega auction earlier this year.

David scored 186 runs in eight innings at a mind-blowing strike rate of 216 and an average of 37. The surprising part remains that he was dropped by Mumbai Indians after only two games at the start of the season. Once he made his comeback in the playing XI, there was no looking back for him.

He played multiple impact knocks in his eight innings, but the standout performance had to be 34(11) vs the Delhi Capitals in the final game of the league stage.

Mumbai were in a spot of bother when David walked in to bat, requiring another 65 runs off the final 33 balls. He took apart the pace attack of Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, and Shardul Thakur - turning the odds in MI's favour by the time he was dismissed.

#1 Tilak Varma

The Mumbai Indians signed Tilak Varma for ₹1.7 crores at the IPL mega auction, again winning the bidding war against CSK. The Hyderabad youngster made his debut for MI in the first match of the 2022 season.

He scored 22(15) vs Delhi Capitals, batting at No. 4. Although Mumbai lost the game, he showed glimpses of his talent in the game itself.

The 19-year-old scored 397 runs in 14 innings at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 131. These are remarkable numbers for a youngster making his debut in the toughest T20 league in the world. He was also among the contenders for the Emerging Player of the Season award.

His best performance came against the eventual finalists Rajasthan Royals, when he scored 61*(33) in a 194-run chase. He walked in to bat at 40/2 after Rohit and Anmolpreet were dismissed for low scores.

His partnership with Ishan Kishan had given fans a lot of hope. Unfortunately, Mumbai Indians couldn't finish the run-chase successfully.

