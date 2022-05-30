IPL 2022: 3 revelations for Rajasthan Royals (RR) this season

Rajasthan Royals (RR) had a brilliant IPL 2022 campaign. They made it to the finals for the first time since the inaugural season in 2008 when they won the title. However, Rajasthan ended up losing to Gujarat Titans at their home ground in Ahmedabad this season. They finished second in the points table in the league stage.

Quite a few players have stepped up for RR this season. Let's take a look at three particular players who impressed everyone with their performances for Rajasthan this year.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal

The Mumbai-based opener made his IPL debut for RR in 2020. Although he barely played 13 matches across 2020 and 2021, he was retained by the Royals management for ₹4 crores ahead of the IPL mega auction earlier this year.

Jaiswal has scored 258 runs in 10 innings this season at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 133, with two half-centuries to his name. However, his performances were way more impressive when he made a comeback into the side after being dropped - 233 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 137.

Jaiswal's best knock of the season came against the Punjab Kings, when RR had to chase down a target of 190 at the Wankhede. He scored 68(44) - hitting nine fours and two sixes in his stay at the crease. He was well supported by Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer, who chipped in with valuable contributions and ensured that Rajasthan won the game comfortably.

#2 Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer has been around in the Indian Premier League since 2019, when he made his debut for RCB. He then represented the Delhi Capitals for the next couple of seasons. The West Indian southpaw was picked for ₹8.5 crores by the Royals at the IPL mega auction.

Hetmyer had an impressive season with the bat, scoring 314 runs in 15 innings at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 154. He came clutch for the men in pink on multiple occasions during the course of the tournament.

Hetymer's best innings of the tournament came against the Lucknow Super Giants. He scored 59*(36) against a quality bowling unit, after walking in to bat at 64/3. He stitched up a crucial partnership with R. Ashwin and ensured that RR crossed the 160-run mark. Rajasthan eventually won the game by three runs.

Prasidh Krishna was in extremely high demand at the IPL mega auction earlier this year. RR signed him up for a massive paycheck of ₹10 crores at the auction. This meant that the management showed a lot of faith in the young pacer's abilities and long-term value.

Krishna took 19 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 29 and an economy rate of 8.29. He finished as the joint fifth-highest wicket-taking fast bowler of the tournament. This season has definitely been his best performance since making his IPL debut for the Knight Riders in 2018.

Krishna's best performance came against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2. He finished with figures of 3/22 in four overs, dismissing Kohli, Karthik and Hasaranga. He was impactful in both the powerplay and the death overs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far