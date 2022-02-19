IPL 2022: 3 Sri Lankan players to watch out for

From Lasith Malinga to Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lankan cricketers have always played a big role in the journey of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in various roles.

This season, 23 players from the island nation registered for the 10-team mega auction. Out of them, five - Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne and Bhanuka Rajapaksa - found bidders and are now part of five separate IPL franchises.

Below we discuss three names that could have a defining impact on the tournament:

#1 Wannindu Hasaranga

Staving off some fierce bids from the Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) roped in leg-spinner all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga for a whopping ₹10.75 crore at the auction, making him the most expensive IPL signing from Sri Lanka ever.

Hasaranga made his IPL debut last year when RCB called him up for the second leg in the UAE as a replacement for Adam Zampa. But they utilized him in just two games, with the Lankan bowling six wicketless overs and scoring a solitary run.

At the time, Hasaranga was an exciting talent who was making a name for himself for his witty variations, different-to-hit speed, and handy batting in the lower order. This season, however, the 24-year-old is coming off as the highest wicket-taker at the 2021 T20 World Cup (16 from eight games at an average of 9.75), and an X-factor with a knack for rescuing his team with his responsible yet hard-hitting batting style.

In the absence of Yuzvendra Chahal, Hasaranga is set to become RCB's strike bowler this season, which will give him adequate time to find his footing in the league. His batting ability is exactly what RCB has lacked in the last many, many years too.

He's in good form, having taken five wickets from the first two T20Is of the ongoing series against Australia. Hasaranga will also get accustomed to the conditions in the upcoming three-match series against Team India in India. If he can maintain some momentum, the stage is set for the all-rounder to take the IPL by storm.

#2 Dushmantha Chameera

One of the two new franchises for this season, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) managed to build among the best-balanced squads in the IPL 2022 auction. The ₹2 crore signing of Dushmantha Chameera is another example of their success.

The right-arm fast-bowler is a big swinger of the new ball and has decent slower-ones in his armory. The 30-year-old was on the fringes of making an IPL debut last season for RCB but didn't get the chance. He has excellent stats in T20Is with 43 wickets in as many matches at an average of 27.86 and an economy rate of 7.86.

He's currently the joint-highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the ongoing Australia series with five scalps from four games at 24.60.

Chameera might not be in LSG's playing XI. He' is a part of a well-rounded pace attack that also includes Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder so will likely be the first reserve bowler. But Wood has always required some workload management which will open a window for him to show his class at some point in the season.

#3 Maheesh Theekshana

Estelle Vasudevan @Estelle_Vasude1



His 1st time in Australia, he'd played just 10 T20Is before this series.



So far this series,

0/27 (3)

1/31 (4)

3/24 (4)

1/20 (4)



10/15 overs have come in the power play too.



#AUSvSL Nissanka's got a lot of attention, but how good has Maheesh Theekshana been this series?His 1st time in Australia, he'd played just 10 T20Is before this series.So far this series,0/27 (3)1/31 (4)3/24 (4)1/20 (4)10/15 overs have come in the power play too. Nissanka's got a lot of attention, but how good has Maheesh Theekshana been this series?His 1st time in Australia, he'd played just 10 T20Is before this series. So far this series,0/27 (3)1/31 (4)3/24 (4)1/20 (4)10/15 overs have come in the power play too.#AUSvSL

Maheesh Theekshana could be the most exciting Sri Lankan talent on display in IPL 2022. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed him for ₹70 lakh, bolstering their already strong spin lineup.

21-year-old Theekshana is right behind Hasaranga in Sri Lanka's white-ball spin pecking order. He was the country's second-highest wicket-taker at the T20 World Cup with eight scalps at an average of 17.12 and is currently leading the charts against Australia alongside Chameera with five wickets at 20.40.

He registers himself as an off-spinner but bowls well-disguised googlies and carrom balls. On spinning wickets, which are likely to be ubiquitous if the IPL is restricted to just four to five grounds this season, he could be a handful. CSK like to test their opponents with spin and Theekshana can be their trump card when needed.

