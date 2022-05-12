IPL 2022: 3 T20 bowling superstars going through a rough patch in this edition of the league

As IPL 2022 nears its finale, we have already been privileged to watch a season that has been as entertaining as any of the previous 14 editions of the league. This season, more than ever before, has unearthed new stars, and has reminded the veterans that nothing can be taken for granted.

The failure of some of the most well-established T20 stars has stupefied cricket pundits and followers alike. These players have long been considered to be the most reliable and consistent performers in the league.

While they have managed to perform in bits and patches, their overall effort has not reached their usual lofty standards.

So, let's take a look at three T20 bowling superstars who are undergoing a difficult season in IPL 2022, both in terms of numbers and impact.

#1 - Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 Disappointed with last night’s result but a memorable evening nevertheless Disappointed with last night’s result but a memorable evening nevertheless 💯 https://t.co/rdhJR46uBU

Jasprit Bumrah is considered one of the finest fast bowlers in the world across formats. But before he achieved unprecedented success at the international level, he had to go through the grind of the Indian Premier League. Only after he conquered the IPL did he get a place among the Men in Blue.

So, it is beyond comprehension that he finds his name on this list. But given the kind of season Bumrah and MI have had, Bumrah won't complain. In IPL 2022, Bumrah has claimed 10 wickets from 11 matches, at an average of 31.40 (At the end of 58th match). Also, five of those wickets came in the last match.

Considering Bumrah's IPL career average of 23.64, his wicket-taking frequency in IPL 2022 has been far below normal.

Though it must be remembered that bowling is teamwork and right now Bumrah does not have the kind of able support he had previously. MI's auction strategy must, therefore, share some blame for Bumrah's below-par season.

#2 - Varun Chakravarthy

While Varun Chakravarthy at this point is nowhere near a great of T20 cricket, he is still a superstar in his own right. Part of the Indian squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup, Chakravarthy was a major factor behind KKR emerging as finalists of IPL 2021.

After two great breakthrough seasons in the IPL, it appeared that India finally had a mystery spinner, the likes of which Lankans and Caribbeans boast of. But the feeling first took a hit on the international stage, starting with the World Cup, and then culminated in IPL 2022.

While Varun gave away runs at 6.84 and 6.58 runs per over respectively in IPL 2020 and 2021 respectively, he has an economy rate of 8.68 in IPL 2022. His bowling average in this edition has been a dismal 53.8. The faster, bouncier pitches of Mumbai and Pune have ill-suited him as compared to those in the UAE.

#3 - Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins, skipper of the Australian Test team, is also the best fast bowler in Test cricket right now. Despite all these achievements, hopefully, Cummins doesn't have a big ego. Because if he had one, it would be absolutely bruised right now.

Since fetching a record ₹15.5 crore at the 2020 IPL auctions, Cummins' IPL life has come full circle. In every one of the five matches Cummins has played in IPL 2022, he has been dominated by the batsmen without any sort of consideration for his reputation.

His economy of 10.69 for IPL 2022 is not acceptable even for a debutant, let alone for a bowler of his stature. That his heroics with the bat, including the fastest half-century in IPL history, have not been enough for him to retain his place in the team, does tell a story.

Now back in the squad, Pat Cummins will look to finish IPL 2022 with some sort of flourish.

LIVE POLL Q. Does Varun Chakraborty deserve a chance in 2022 T20 World Cup squad? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat