IPL 2022: 3 teams with the most 200+ totals

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is known for its high-scoring encounters. The quality of batting in the T20 league is such that any total seems chaseable on a good scoring day. Over the years, there have been some incredible batting performances in the IPL, both on an individual level and as a team.

Last season, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played out one of the most thrilling IPL games. Batting first, CSK put up 218 for 4 on the back of blazing fifties from Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu. In response, MI were struggling at 81 for 3. However, Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 87 off 34 balls to take the team home off the last delivery.

These franchises love posting big totals in the IPL

While there have been some amazing bowling performances as well in the IPL over the years, some franchises have displayed their batting might in no uncertain terms. In this feature, we look at three teams with most 200+ totals in the T20 league.

#3 Mumbai Indians (16)

Mumbai Indians celebrate a wicket. Pic:Getty Images

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have registered 200-plus totals 16 times in the IPL. Their highest of 235 for 9 was registered against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last season in Abu Dhabi.

Batting first, MI they hammered the SRH bowlers as Ishan Kishan whacked 84 off only 32 balls while Suryakumar Yadav scored a dazzling 40-ball 82. MI eased to a 42-run win as the bowlers restricted SRH to 193 for 8.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda days away from the start of IPL 2022 🤩



Who's excited? ‍♂



#IPL We are justdays away from the start of IPL 2022 🤩Who's excited?‍♂ #IPL 2022 We are just 1️⃣0️⃣ days away from the start of IPL 2022 🤩Who's excited? 🙋‍♂#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/9I8g1GcTFA

MI also notched up 223 for 6 against Punjab in 2017 at the Wankhede Stadium. However, this performance came in a losing cause as they were set to chase 231. Opener Lendl Simmons hit 59 off 32, Kieron Pollard contributed an unbeaten 50 off 24 while Hardik Pandya hammered 30 in only 13 balls. However, the efforts were in vain as Punjab hung on for a seven-run win.

#2 Chennai Super Kings (19)

Chennai are the defending champions. Pic: Getty Images

Defending champions CSK have posted 19 totals of 200 or more runs in the history of the Indian Premier League. Their highest ever is 246 for 5 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Chennai during the 2010 edition. Batting first, CSK put up a dominating effort as opener Murali Vijay led the way with 127 off 56 balls, an innings that featured eight fours and 11 sixes. Albie Morkel also contributed 62 off 34 balls. RR fought hard, courtesy of Naman Ojha’s 94* and Shane Watson's 60. However, they still finished on 223 for 5.

CSK also scored 240 for 5 against Punjab in Mohali in IPL 2008. Michael Hussey was the star performer with the ball as he smashed 116* off only 54 balls with the aid of eight fours and nine sixes. Suresh Raina contributed 32 off only 13 deliveries. Chasing the massive target, Punjab ended on 207 for 4. James Hopes top-scored with 71 in 33 while Kumar Sangakkara made 54 in 33 balls. Last season, they crossed the 200-run mark twice, once against KKR and once against MI.

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore (20)

Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Pic: Getty Images

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) may not have won an IPL so far, but they do hold the record for having registered the most 200-plus totals in the tournament. They have crossed the mark 20 times. In fact, the franchise have registered the two highest totals in the history of the Indian Premier League.

RCB posted 263 for 5 against the Pune Warriors in Bengaluru during the 2013 edition. This was the same match in which Chris Gayle slammed an unbeaten 175 off 66 balls, clobbering 13 fours and 17 sixes. It was an unforgettable match for the West Indian as he also claimed two wickets in the one over that he bowled. RCB won the match by a mammoth 130-run margin.

Bangalore also put up 248 for 3 against Gujarat Lions (GL) in Bengaluru during the IPL 2016 edition. On that occasion, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers blazed their way to brilliant hundreds. Kohli clubbed 109 off 55 balls, hitting five fours and eight sixes. De Villiers was unbeaten on 129 from 52, smacking 10 fours and 12 sixes. The duo featured in a mammoth second-wicket stand of 229. Replying to RCB’s massive total, Gujarat folded up for 104 in 18.4 overs.

Edited by Samya Majumdar