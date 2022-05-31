IPL 2022: 4 auction picks by Kolkata Knight Riders that turned out to be masterstrokes

The fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League was a season filled with 'what if?' for the Kolkata Knight Riders. From having one of the strongest sides on paper at the end of the auction to finishing seventh on the points table, KKR fans will be left scratching their heads and wondering where it all went wrong for the franchise.

KKR broke the bank to acquire the services of former Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer but constant chopping and changing did not bode well for the team. With numerous match-winners being a part of their side, the Kolkata franchise seems to have crumbled under the weight of their own expectations.

The Knight Riders had a season of ups and downs and while they failed to finish on a high, they had their fair share of glory this season. The Kolkata franchise registered six wins from fourteen games. With 12 points on the board, KKR were unable to cement a berth in the playoffs.

While the Knight Riders may have collectively misfired this season, there have been a handful of individuals who have announced themselves in style for the Knight Riders. Here is a look at four of them:

4. Nitish Rana:

Nitish Rana has been a seasoned campaigner and has come a long way since announcing his arrival on the big stage for the Mumbai Indians. Rana has been a key member of the Knight Riders' middle order, scoring 361 runs this season.

The southpaw was one of the few players contributing consistently for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The constant change in his batting position saw him play a match-saving role on more occasions than a match-winning one. One can just wonder what more stability surrounding his batting position and his role in the side could have meant for Rana personally and KKR.

3. Umesh Yadav:

Umesh Yadav wreaked havoc with the new ball time and again this season.

The veteran Indian pacer has had a rather impressive run this time around. Not only did he silence his critics but also provided early breakthroughs for his side in the powerplay. The speedster picked up 16 wickets and ended the season as his team’s second highest wicket-taker.

Umesh bowled at an economy of 7.06 and averaged 21.18 with the ball in hand. From being benched for the Delhi Capitals in the previous edition to being the leader of the pace attack for KKR, Umesh has proven that he is far from finished in the shortest format of the game.

2. Shreyas Iyer:

Shreyas Iyer had an under-par season keeping in mind the high standards that he has set for himself.

Having moved from the Delhi Capitals to the Kolkata Knight Riders to shoulder the captaincy duties, Iyer did not have a good season by any means and was criticized for his decisions. Despite not having the best of seasons, he finished as the Knight Riders' highest run-scorer.

He scored 401 runs this season at an average of 30.84. Striking at 134.56, Iyer attempted to provide some impetus but more often than not, he was tasked with playing the role of an anchor, with wickets tumbling all around him. Nonetheless, Iyer will be hoping to turn things around for KKR come IPL 2023.

1.Rinku Singh:

After largely warming the benches for the Knight Riders since 2018, IPL 2022 was a breakthrough season for Rinku Singh. The failure of the Knight Riders to finish the innings well meant that Rinku got the chance he had long been awaiting. He was brought into the side later in the season and played seven games. He scored 174 runs this season and averaged nearly 35.

However, the most impressive aspect of his batting was his brisk strike-rate of 148.71 along with his ability to tonk the ball a long way. Apart from his batting prowess, Rinku is a livewire on the field and is a player who enjoys fielding.

