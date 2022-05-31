IPL 2022: 4 auction picks by RCB that turned out to be masterstrokes

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans witnessed a familiar story unfold in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. After an impressive performance, the side got knocked out after losing Qualifier 2 against the eventual runners-up Rajasthan Royals.

However, it was a season marked by grit and determination and will go down as one of their better campaigns.

Ahead of the retentions, the team faced an early setback as their batting mainstay AB de Villiers announced his retirement. As a result, they decided to retain Virat Kohli, who had relinquished the captaincy, along with Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj.

Going into the auction, the Bangalore-based outfit had plenty of boxes to tick - from adding a skipper to assembling a balanced squad.

RCB wasn't too dependent on a single player this time, with various men putting their hands up as the season progressed. It was a rare season when bowlers outperformed the batters in the Bangalore franchise, considering that the side has traditionally been known for its batting prowess.

Despite their heartbreaking elimination, the team will be mighty pleased with their auction picks, who justified their price tags and put on a sensational show over the course of the tournament. Here is a look at four of them.

4. Harshal Patel

Coming on the back of a Purple Cap-winning performance in IPL 2021, expectations were high from Harshal Patel. The wily bowler did not disappoint, finishing as RCB's third-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 15 games.

Bowling a majority of his overs at the death, 'Purple Patel' had a miserly economy rate of 7.66 and put a halt to the flow of runs towards the latter end of the innings. Despite not picking up as many wickets as he had in IPL 2021, Harshal once again proved his credentials as a death bowler.

3. Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood displayed his abilities of bowling in the powerplay as well in the death overs.

The lanky Australian was snapped up by the Bangalore outfit after an intense bidding war. Hazlewood missed RCB's initial three games of the season courtesy national duties. However, once he joined the side, RCB's bowling attack bore a menacing look.

Despite missing a few games, Hazlewood finished as the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 20 wickets to his name from 12 matches. Hazelwood, who is generally known for his exploits in the powerplay, bowled exceptionally well in the death overs also this season.

2. Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga @Wanindu49 We experienced it all, amazing highs to heartbreaking lows. We conquered mountains and slipped through the cracks a few times. But what a Journey it was? I am so proud of the RCB family. [1/2] We experienced it all, amazing highs to heartbreaking lows. We conquered mountains and slipped through the cracks a few times. But what a Journey it was? I am so proud of the RCB family. [1/2] https://t.co/xGWM3TN0jg

RCB were heavily criticised for putting their faith in Wanindu Hasaranga over former RCBian Yuzvendra Chahal, who had been one of their best players since joining the squad in 2014.

However, the Sri Lankan proved his critics wrong, bamboozling batters time and again to become the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He lost the race for the Purple Cap to Chahal by just a solitary wicket.

Hasaranga's returns included 26 wickets at an economy rate of 7.54. As the tracks got progressively slower and drier, the 24-year-old came into his own and provided crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs.

Although unable to showcase his all-round abilities, his feats with the ball certainly played a huge part in helping RCB qualify for the playoffs.

1. Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis took over captaincy duties from Virat Kohli and took his team into the playoffs

Newly-appointed RCB skipper Faf du Plessis had a terrific season playing in the red and black jersey. Not only was du Plessis a capable skipper, leading the side to the playoffs, the Proteas batter also finished the season as their highest run-scorer, garnering 468 runs from 16 games.

His strike rate was below 130, but that was because Du Plessis was more often seen playing the anchor role as wickets fell around him. The lack of a stable middle order along with Kohli's average form meant that the former Proteas skipper had to shoulder the responsibility of playing a big innings on numerous occasions.

Faf du Plessis did quite about everything right in his first season as Bangalore's skipper and not much criticism can be made about the way he went about his business.

Honourable mention: Dinesh Karthik

