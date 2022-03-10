IPL 2022: 5 costliest overs in Indian Premier League history

The IPL is all about relentless action, it is all about top-notch quality, evenly-matched teams, prime-time slots, and closely-fought contests. Over the years, we have seen plenty of careers made with performances in this league. Such is the nature of T20s, that more often than not, bowlers are on the receiving end and on true batting surfaces, batters have held all the aces.

Having said this, the bowlers too have had their moments and have evolved in this format. However, on flaccid pitches and short boundaries, bowlers have copped a lot of beating.

Here we take a look at 5 most expensive overs in the IPL over the years:

5.) Chris Gayle (IPL 2012)- 31 Runs

Chris Gayle has bossed the IPL

Back in 2012, Chris Gayle was in ferocious mood against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India. He smashed 31 runs off a single over against leg spinner Rahul Sharma. The big Jamaican kept clearing his front leg and smacked the leggie all over the park. In the first ball of the over, Saurabh Tiwary took a single after which Chris Gayle took over.

Rahul Sharma did not have any answers to this onslaught and in the end, he conceded 31 runs in the over.

4.) Chris Gayle (IPL 2010)- 33 Runs

Chris Gayle has been sensational in the IPL

Chris Gayle bossed the Indian Premier League over the years and back in 2010, he walked out in KKR colors and set the ground on fire.

In this match against KKR and Kings XI Punjab, Gayle took the attack to Ravi Bopara. Manoj Tiwary took a single off the first ball after which Gayle smashed Bopara. Against the medium pace of Bopara, Chris Gayle hit the next four deliveries over the boundary rope with ridiculous ease. so much ease. Such was the pressure, Bopara bowled wide and ended up conceding 33 runs in the over.

3.) Suresh Raina (IPL 2014)- 33 Runs

Suresh Raina was at his dominating best against KXIP

Perhaps the most astonishing innings to have been played in the IPL, Suresh Raina was at his absolute best in 2014 against Kings XI Punjab. Chennai Super Kings had to chase down a massive target of 227 as Suresh Raina raced along to a 100 in the powerplay.

He flew against Parwinder Awana as he ended up conceding two sixes and five fours in an over that included a no ball and CSK looted 33 runs in the over.

2.) Chris Gayle (IPL 2011) – 37 Runs

Chris Gayle has bossed the IPL

Chris Gayle took the centrestage once again in the IPL. In this match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Gayle smashed 37 runs off the bowling of Indian young pacer Prashanth Parameswaran.

The first two balls of the over flew over the boundary for a six and was then followed by two fours and a couple of sixes. When the over ended, Prashanth Parameswaran conceded 37 runs in the over.

1.) Ravindra Jadeja (IPL 2021) – 37 Runs

Jadeja took the attack to Harshal Patel

The all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been in sensational batting form over the last two years. In the last edition of the IPL, he was at his best against Royal Challengers Bangalore as he smashed Harshal Patel for 37 runs in a single over. In the process, he equalled the record Chris Gayle. His 62 off 28 balls took CSK to 191 at the end of 20 overs.

In the 20th over, he smashed the first four balls out of the ground. The next ball went for a couple of runs and the sixth delivery went again for a six. The final delivery of the innings was smashed away for another boundary as Patel conceded 37 runs in the final over of the innings.

