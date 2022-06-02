IPL 2022: 5 overseas players who flopped this season

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) is now done and dusted. First-timers Gujarat Titans lifted the title after defeating the Rajasthan Royals in the final at Ahmedabad on May 29.

Many of the usual suspects fulfilled their expectations, including both Indian and overseas players. However, there were also a few who failed to make an impact and had highly disappointing seasons.

In this article, we will take a look at five overseas cricketers who flopped this IPL 2022 season.

#1 Kieron Pollard

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder had a very disappointing season by his standards. He was also dropped midway through the season after failing to make any significant contribution as Mumbai eventually slid to a last-place finish in IPL 2022.

Pollard finished the season with 144 runs in 11 matches at a strike-rate of just 107.46, and a high score of 25. He picked up four wickets with the ball, with best figures of 2/8 against the Lucknow Super Giants.

#2 Matthew Wade

Though Gujarat Titans romped to the title in their debut IPL season, the wicketkeeper-batter was one of the very few below-par performers for them. Wade opened the batting for Gujarat and also played at No. 3, but could muster just 157 runs in 10 innings.

He was dropped halfway through the season but returned for the final few matches, including Qualifier 1 and the final. Wade had a high score of just 35, which is way below his standards.

#3 Pat Cummins

Cummins was a major disappointment this IPL 2022 season

Kolkata Knight Riders thought Pat Cummins would be one of their better performers in IPL 2022, but the Australia Test captain couldn’t perform to his potential. He started off with a whirlwind knock of 15-ball-56 to help the Kolkata franchise defeat Mumbai Indians but fizzled out soon after.

His bowling was the major disappointment as he could pick up just seven wickets in five matches and leaked runs at an economy of 10.69. With the bat, Cummins could add just seven more runs to his 56-run knock against Mumbai.

#4 Marcus Stoinis

Lucknow Super Giants perhaps didn’t use Marcus Stoinis properly, as shown in the Australian’s output. He was used everywhere from No. 4 in the batting order to No. 8, and didn’t get an extended run in any of these positions.

In all, the Aussie could amass just 156 runs in 11 matches with a best score of 38 not out. His bowling was only used sporadically. Stoinis picked up four wickets, with three of them coming in just one encounter against the Knight Riders.

#5 Kane Williamson

Williamson failed to lead the Sunrisers side with example

The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain had one of his worst IPL seasons with the bat and couldn’t lead by example as his side failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Williamson scored just 216 runs in 13 matches at a strike-rate of 93.51. His scoring rate affected the rest of batters in the Hyderabad set-up, who were then forced to score quickly. The Kiwi star's last four scores of the season were all in single digits.

