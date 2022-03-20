IPL 2022: 5 players who might win the Orange Cap this year

The Indian Premier League (IPL) rewards its players for their performances, with the highest run-scorer receiving the prestigious Orange Cap. The cap is accompanied by a handsome amount of money presented to the player at the end of the season.

Cricket is a team game and not just a batter or a bowler's sport. Over the years, only twice has it happened that the Orange Cap winner was a part of the title-winning side.

The first instance was in 2014 when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the title. That season, Robin Uthappa was crowned with the Orange Cap. The other instance was when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated KKR to win their fourth IPL title in 2021. CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad scored the most runs in that season.

So, who will don the Orange Cap at the end of the 2022 season? Here's a list of 5 batters who are the top contenders for this achievement.

#5 KL Rahul might lead the run charts this IPL season

The Indian batter has been the most consistent performer in the IPL in recent years. He won the Orange Cap in the 2020 edition of the league. However, his team failed to support his performance and couldn't make it to the playoffs.

The right-handed batsman will lead a new team this year, Lucknow Super Giants. Captain Rahul's performance will be key to the side's place in the points table. The Karnataka batsman has scored over 600 runs in three of the last four seasons.

If Rahul wins the cap this year again, he will become the only Indian to win the Orange Cap twice.

#4 Faf du Plessis in contention

The South African veteran was an important part of CSK's title-winning campaign of 2021, scoring 633 runs at an average of 45.21. He was just three runs short of being the top scorer of the season. He is, arguably, the best South African player in the tournament presently.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh RCB's Captain Faf du plessis is Practicing batting in the Nets at the moment ahead of the IPL 2022. RCB's Captain Faf du plessis is Practicing batting in the Nets at the moment ahead of the IPL 2022. https://t.co/KLFkot6xoO

The right-handed batter will be seen leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this time. Faf has performed consistently over the past few years. If the former Proteas captain opens for RCB, he will have a good chance at winning the Orange Cap.

#3 Could David Warner win his fourth Orange Cap?

David Warner is the most consistent overseas cricketer in the IPL. The Australian opener has amassed a total of 5,449 runs in 150 innings of the league, at a stellar average of 41.59, which includes 50 half-centuries and 4 hundreds.

The left-handed batter will play for the Delhi Capitals this season. Warner has claimed the Orange Cap thrice - in 2015, 2017, and 2019 - which is an IPL record. With the T20 World Cup coming up later this year, Australia will also want Warner to regain form and score prolifically this season.

#2 Can Ruturaj Gaikwad win Orange Cap twice in a row?

The top scorer from the IPL 2021, Ruturaj Gaikwad is the opener CSK were looking for after the retirement of Shane Watson. The CSK opener scored 635 runs at an average of 45.35, helping CSK win their 4th title.

Abhinandan Nahata @khelgyani_abhi



Interestingly, Sachin had backed Rutu to play a long innings in Oct last year @Ruutu1331 's IPL start wasn't great. Dhoni, though had backed him. As a result, becomes fastest to 800 runs by breaking @sachin_rt 's record of scoring 800 in 25 matches.Interestingly, Sachin had backed Rutu to play a long innings in Oct last year .@Ruutu1331's IPL start wasn't great. Dhoni, though had backed him. As a result, becomes fastest to 800 runs by breaking @sachin_rt's record of scoring 800 in 25 matches. Interestingly, Sachin had backed Rutu to play a long innings in Oct last year 3️⃣ https://t.co/UaMYjMSyVn

The 25-year-old has continued his form from IPL 2021 to the domestic circuit, where he has scored 603 runs at an outstanding average of 150.75 in the Vijay Hazare trophy.

If Ruturaj ends up as the leading run-scorer in this season also, he will become the only Indian to win back-to-back Orange Caps.

#1 Will Virat Kohli win his 2nd Orange Cap?

Virat Kohli is the highest runscorer in the history of the IPL, with 6283 runs in 207 matches. He is one of the most consistent performers in the league. Although his current form is not as pleasing, he knows how to make a comeback. This is his opportunity to regain some form and score runs before the ICC men's T20 World Cup.

Wisden India @WisdenIndia



6021 runs - first in all-time list

Five centuries - second in all-time list

518 fours - third in all-time list

40 fifties - third in all-time list

204 sixes - fifth in all-time list

196 matches - fifth in all-time list



Master Virat Kohli's IPL record:6021 runs - first in all-time listFive centuries - second in all-time list518 fours - third in all-time list40 fifties - third in all-time list204 sixes - fifth in all-time list196 matches - fifth in all-time listMaster Virat Kohli's IPL record:🔹 6021 runs - first in all-time list🔹 Five centuries - second in all-time list🔹 518 fours - third in all-time list🔹 40 fifties - third in all-time list🔹 204 sixes - fifth in all-time list🔹 196 matches - fifth in all-time listMaster 🙌 https://t.co/qNBmHx7aWH

Virat won't be leading his side this season. So, he could be more free with his game. We might just get to see a replay of the 2016 IPL where Virat smashed all records, amassing 973 runs, a record for most runs in a single edition of the league.

Virat is likely to open with Faf. Since, the former RCB captain will get an opportunity to face more deliveries, he will be among the top contenders to win the Orange Cap.

