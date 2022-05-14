IPL 2022: 5 retained players likely to be released ahead of next season

Releasing players is a tough decision that franchises need to make in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Of course, it was the reverse this year with the mega auction and teams’ major headache was which four players to retain. All the squads had to be built literally from scratch and the impact has been evident in the ongoing edition.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the two most successful franchises, have had to suffer the most. In complete contrast, new sides like the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have benefited as they managed to build impressive sides at the auction.

Things will be back to normal from next year though as there will be a normal auction. So teams can keep the players they want and release the ones they don’t.

IPL 2022: Retained players who might go back into the auction

A number of retained players have failed to impress in IPL 2022. As a result, they could be released by their respective franchises before next season. We look at five such names.

#1 Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians)

Kieron Pollard has had a season to forget.

Former West Indies limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard has been the backbone of the Mumbai Indians (MI) for the last decade. He has contributed handsomely in MI’s IPL title triumphs and has been an indispensable part of the franchise so far. However, that could change ahead of IPL 2023.

The 35-year-old, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, has had a torrid season with the bat. In 11 matches, he has only managed 144 runs at an average of 14.40 and a strike rate of 107.46. He has a highest score of 25. Pollard was dropped from the playing XI for Mumbai’s match against CSK on his birthday. Have we seen the last of Pollard in the MI jersey?

#2 Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings)

Is Ravindra Jadeja’s association with CSK over?

When IPL 2022 began, CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was expected to be one of the top performers, given his record in the competition. However, the entire captaincy fiasco has left fans wondering when Jadeja will ever play for Chennai again. His ongoing season has ended due to a rib injury (officially). Some reports claim he left the bio-bubble after a rift with the CSK management.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda Ravindra Jadeja stepping down from the CSK captaincy, MS Dhoni uncertain on playing next season? Ravindra Jadeja stepping down from the CSK captaincy, MS Dhoni uncertain on playing next season? https://t.co/FB6yJY8QOM

On the field, Jadeja had a forgettable season with both the bat and ball. He seemed totally bogged down by captaincy. What was most shocking to observe was his fielding as he dropped a few sitters that he would otherwise gobble up. How much truth there is in the tiff rumors could decide whether or not Jadeja stays with the franchise.

#3 Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Kane Williamson has failed to inspire SRH.

There were massive expectations from Kane Williamson when he was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) both as player and captain. No one can doubt the quality of the New Zealand skipper. However, his performances have been way below the desired level. In 11 IPL 2022 matches, he has only managed 199 runs at an average of 19.90. The biggest shocker has been his strike rate - 96.14.

Williamson did not have a great run last season as well. He had a strike rate of 113.19 in 10 matches. In both seasons, Williamson has failed to inspire the team. Despite his reputation and experience, it is unlikely that the SRH management will give him another chance.

#4 Mohammed Siraj (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Mohammed Siraj has been insipid with the ball.

This will be a tough call for RCB, who have consistently backed pacer Mohammed Siraj. But they might be forced to make a crucial decision since Siraj has been pretty pedestrian in IPL 2022. In 13 matches, he has claimed only eight wickets at an average of 55.25. His economy rate, too, has been unacceptably high at 9.82.

With all due respect to the hard-working pacer, he has not yet had a breakthrough season in the IPL. It has mostly been about one or two standout performances. The most wickets he has taken in an IPL season so far has been 11 (thrice). RCB might just be running out of patience with Siraj.

#5 Abdul Samad (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Abdul Samad has only played a couple of matches for SRH this year.

Abdul Samad’s retention in the first place was surprising in itself. The 20-year-old is a decent talent who can contribute with both bat and ball. However, he hadn’t done anything exceptional last season. In 11 games, he scored 111 runs with a best of 28. With his part-time leg-spin, he claimed one wicket.

He has played two matches this season, scoring four runs. The youngster hasn’t got a game since being dismissed for a duck against Lucknow on April 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. It will be a surprise if he is not released before the next IPL.

