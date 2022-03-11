IPL 2022: 5 worst buys by RR over the years

Rajasthan Royals (RR) made an exceptional start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) journey. Going into the inaugural edition in 2008 as one of the underdogs, they went on to win the crown under the astute leadership of the late Shane Warne. RR did not have too many big names but the likes of Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan and Sohail Tanvir came up with some excellent performances to help Rajasthan become the first team to win the IPL.

Sadly, RR have failed to build on their legacy. They have not won any of the subsequent editions. In fact, they have made it to the playoffs only three times - 2013, 2015 and 2018 - since winning the title in the first season. They were even banned for two years in 2016 and 2017. From 2019 to 2021, they have finished in the bottom half every time.

RR's auction blunders in the IPL

Rajasthan are known as a franchise that often end up spending too much money on the wrong players. In this piece, we look at RR’s five worst buys over the years.

#5 Chris Morris

Chris Morris bowling for RR. Pic: BCCI

Former South African all-rounder Chris Morris was, rather shockingly, purchased by RR for ₹16.25 crore at the IPL 2021 auction. The price shelled out for Morris made him the most expensive purchase ever at an IPL auction. The Proteas cricketer was a decent talent who could contribute with both the bat and ball. However, paying him more than ₹16 crore was a bit too far-fetched.

The 34-year-old, who announced his retirement from all forms of the game at the start of the year, did not have a great season. He picked up 15 wickets in 11 matches but had an economy rate of 9.17. With the bat, he hit an unbeaten 36 off 18 in a win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the start of the season. However, he ended up scoring just 67 runs at an average of 13.40.

#4 Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat celebrates a wicket. Pic: BCCI

Left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat impressed for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in IPL 2017, picking up 24 wickets in 12 matches. Based on the performance, RR picked him up for ₹11.5 crore in 2018. The Saurashtra bowler, though, had a poor season. He managed only 11 scalps in 15 games at an economy rate of 9.65.

Rather surprisingly, after releasing him, RR bought Unadkat back at the 2019 auction, this time paying ₹8.4 crore for him. The pacer could not repay the franchise’s faith in him. He played 11 matches and picked up 10 wickets at an unacceptable economy rate of 10.66. It was a perplexing decision and RR had to pay for the same.

#3 Oshane Thomas

Oshane Thomas bowling during a warm-up match. Pic: Getty Images

At the IPL 2019 auction, RR purchased West Indies fast bowler Oshane Thomas for ₹1.10 crore. He had figures of 2 for 6 in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) that was rained out. However, Thomas ended up playing only four matches during the edition.

He finished the season with five wickets at an average of 15.80 and an economy rate of 7.90. The Caribbean pacer bowled only 10 overs during the tournament. Thomas has not played an IPL game since the 2019 edition.

#2 Dhawal Kulkarni

Dhawal Kulkarni in action for Rajasthan. Pic: BCCI

At the IPL 2018 auction, Indian pacer Dhawal Kulkarni was initially purchased by RCB for ₹75 lakh. However, RR picked him up for the same amount using the RTM (Right to Match) card. Kulkarni went into the auction at a base price of ₹50 lakh and KKR also showed interest in him before RR had the final word.

The move did not work any wonders for RR though. Kulkarni had a forgettable season, claiming only four wickets in eight matches at an average of 47 and an economy rate of 9.47. As a result of his inconsistent performances, he was dropped from the playing XI as RR were made to regret another signing.

#1 Tim Southee

Tim Southee during a T20I against India. Pic: Getty Images

When RR signed New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee for ₹1.2 crore at the IPL 2014 auction, they would have had high hopes from him. It turned out to be quite an anti-climax though. The Kiwi seamer played three matches and went wicketless in all. He bowled 10 overs during these three games and conceded 76 runs.

Southee did not feature in the playing XI for any of the other matches for the franchise that season. The experienced New Zealander is the second-leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 111 scalps from 92 games. For some reason though, he hasn’t fired in the IPL. Southee has claimed 31 wickets in 43 matches at an average of 44.77 and an economy rate of 8.67.

Edited by Samya Majumdar