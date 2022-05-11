“If he doesn’t score in this game, I don’t see this team moving ahead” - Aakash Chopra on DC opener David Warner ahead of IPL 2022 clash vs RR

Aakash Chopra feels that the Delhi Capitals (DC) will once again struggle in the batting department if David Warner doesn’t score runs in their IPL 2022 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, 11 May. The former Indian batter further opined that if Delhi lose to Rajasthan, it will be very difficult for them to qualify for the playoffs.

With doubts over Prithvi Shaw’s availability owing to his hospitalization, DC will once again be heavily dependent on Warner to make an impact. The left-hander was dismissed cheaply against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as Delhi crumbled in a chase of 209, going down by 91 runs.

With five wins from 11 games and their run rate having taken a hit following the big loss to Chennai, the Rajasthan match will be hugely significant for Delhi. Previewing the game on his YouTube channel, Chopra admitted that DC might not go far in the match without a good contribution from Warner. He said:

“This is a big match for Warner. If he doesn’t score runs in this game, I don’t see this team moving ahead. Despite missing the initial games of the franchise, he is still in the Orange Cap race with close to 400 runs. Delhi will expect him to be among the runs again.”

Chopra pointed out that Delhi are grappling with multiple issues that have hurt their IPL 2022 campaign. He explained:

“Prithvi Shaw is still not available. Anrich Nortje is there, but he is proving expensive. Kuldeep Yadav has gone wicketless in the last couple of games. Without Pant, David Warner, and Mitchell Marsh scoring runs, DC can’t win.”

Warner is Delhi’s leading run-getter in IPL 2022 so far. In nine matches, he has smashed 375 runs at an average of 53.57 and a strike rate of 156.90.

“DC's fortunes are in their own hands as of now” - Aakash Chopra on significant of IPL 2022 match vs RR

With the business end of the tournament approaching, multiple teams are in the race to qualify for the playoffs. The Gujarat Titans (GT) are the only side to have secured a top-four finish so far.

Although DC have three matches in hand, Chopra opined that a loss on Wednesday could leave them at the mercy of others to qualify. He concluded:

“DC's fortunes are in their own hands as of now. If they keep winning, they will qualify. But if they lose even one match, they might have to regret it.”

Delhi, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) all have 10 points from 11 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also have the same number of points, but they have played one more game.

